Peregrine Metals Ltd.

Regulus Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seine Projekte in Argentinien, einschließlich der Projekte Rio Grande und Aguas Calientes, in einer neuen Minengesellschaft ausgliedern wird. Das neu gegründete Unternehmen trägt den Namen Aldebaran Resources Inc. und wird verschiedene Gold-, Silber- und Kupferprojekte im [...]
Stillwater Mining Company und Peregrine Metals Limited gaben gestern bekannt, dass man die im Juli angekündigte Transaktion abgeschlossen hat. Stillwater Mining erwarb alle ausstehenden Aktien von Peregrine Metals. Gemäß Vereinbarung erhielten die Aktionäre von Peregrine für jede Peregrine-Stammaktie 0,08136 Stammaktien von Stillwater sowie 1,35 [...]
Stillwater Mining and Peregrine Metals today announced the completion of the acquisition of Peregrine by Stillwater. Stillwater has acquired all outstanding shares of Peregrine pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The transaction was previously approved by the Peregrine shareholders, who voted in respect of [...]
Peregrine Metals is pleased to report new assay results from angle drill hole ALD-148 completed last month at the large Altar porphyry copper-gold deposit in San Juan Province, Argentina. ALD-148 was drilled 300 metres to the southeast of the previously drilled ALD-37, which at that time marked the easternmost extent of drilling at Altar. The [...]