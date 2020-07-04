BILLINGS, MONTANA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwire) -- 10/04/11 -- STILLWATER MINING COMPANY (NYSE: SWC)(TSX: SWC.U) ('Stillwater') and PEREGRINE METALS LTD. (TSX: PGM) ('Peregrine') today announced the completion of the acquisition of Peregrine by Stillwater.