Standard Tolling Corp.

Die Probleme tauchten Anfang November 2015 auf, als Materiallieferungen von der Aufbereitungsanlage MLQ an Inca Ones Aufbereitungsanlage Chala One durch die Regionalbehörden verzögert wurden. Ferner wurde Inca One von Standard benachrichtigt, dass die Regionalbehörde vor Kurzem andeutete, dass sie einen Entzug der Genehmigung für die [...]
Leonard Clough, President und CEO von Standard, erklärte: Die grundlegende Basis dieser Transaktion ist unsere gemeinsame Überzeugung, dass der kontinuierliche Ausbau und die Optimierung einer Erzverarbeitungsanlage besser ist als der Betrieb von zwei Anlagen ohne Vollauslastung mit möglicherweise suboptimalen Margen. Die Investitionskosten für den [...]
Orovero Resources gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die Ende Februar angekündigte Namensänderung zu "Standard Tolling" vollzogen hat. Die Stammaktien des Unternehmens sollen ab kommenden Montag unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Kürzel "TON" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Das Unternehmen arbeitet gerade an einer umfassenden [...]
Standard Tolling eeports that its shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them at the Standard Tolling annual general and special meeting held Friday, March 31, 2017. A total of 7,491,667 common shares were voted representing 12.39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as follows: Ordinary resolution [...]
Standard Tolling reports that Minera La Quinua S.A.C has reached agreement to sell for salvage value its processing plant and related assets (the “Assets”) located in Huamachuco, northern Peru. The sale price of US$300,000 will be paid in three tranches to MLQ. The first tranche of US$150,000 has been received by MLQ, the second tranche of [...]
Standard Tolling reports that it has signed a debt settlement, termination and release agreement with each of the holders of the 2,250 ore notes with an effective date of December 23, 2016. In 2015, Standard Tolling issued by way of a non-brokered private placement an aggregate of 2,250 ore purchase notes each with a face value of US$1,000, bearing [...]
Standard Tolling reports that it has completed the settlement of US$1,678,721 owed by Inca One Gold as announced on April 19, 2016. Inca One delivered to Standard Tolling the following in full and final settlement of the Debt: 1. 2,236,960 common shares of Inca One. 820,600 of the common shares are subject to a hold period expiring January 2 [...]
Standard Tolling has not paid its annual sustaining fees to the TSX Venture Exchange and is not funded and will be unable to pay the fees by June 30, 2016 which the Company understands from an Exchange bulletin dated June 20, 2016 will likely result in the Exchange proceeding to halt trading in Standard Tolling’s securities without further notice [...]