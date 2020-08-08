Menü
Standard Tolling Corp.

Standard Tolling Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2017
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Standard Tolling Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Standard Tolling Corp.


weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Standard Tolling Corp.

  • Standard Tolling Corp. Shareholders vote to Voluntarily Dissolve
    Standard Tolling eeports that its shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them at the Standard Tolling annual general and special meeting held Friday, March 31, 2017.  A total of 7,491,667 common shares were voted representing 12.39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as follows: Ordinary resolution [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.03.2017
    von FSCwire
  • Standard Tolling Corp. Sells Huamachuco Plant
    Standard Tolling reports that Minera La Quinua S.A.C has reached agreement to sell for salvage value its processing plant and related assets (the “Assets”) located in Huamachuco, northern Peru.  The sale price of US$300,000 will be paid in three tranches to MLQ. The first tranche of US$150,000 has been received by MLQ, the second tranche of [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.03.2017
    von FSCwire
  • Standard Tolling Corp. Settles Ore Notes
    Standard Tolling reports that it has signed a debt settlement, termination and release agreement with each of the holders of the 2,250 ore notes with an effective date of December 23, 2016. In 2015, Standard Tolling issued by way of a non-brokered private placement an aggregate of 2,250 ore purchase notes each with a face value of US$1,000, bearing [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.12.2016
    von FSCwire
  • Standard Tolling Corp. -- Tolling Update
    Standard Tolling reports that it has completed the settlement of US$1,678,721 owed by Inca One Gold as announced on April 19, 2016. Inca One delivered to Standard Tolling the following in full and final settlement of the Debt: 1.  2,236,960 common shares of Inca One.  820,600 of the common shares are subject to a hold period expiring January 2 [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.10.2016
    von FSCwire
  • Standard Tolling - Update
    Standard Tolling has not paid its annual sustaining fees to the TSX Venture Exchange and is not funded and will be unable to pay the fees by June 30, 2016 which the Company understands from an Exchange bulletin dated June 20, 2016 will likely result in the Exchange proceeding to halt trading in Standard Tolling’s securities without further notice [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.06.2016
    von FSCwire

weitere engl. Meldungen


