Breakaway Resources Ltd.

Minotaur Exploration proposed takeover offer for Breakaway Resources announced to ASX on 15 July 2013 and pursuant to step 5 in section 633(1) of the Corporations Act, a copy of Minotaur's bidder's statement is attached. It was lodged with ASIC earlier today.Please note the following key dates:- Register Date (the date for determining [...]
Minotaur has backed up its proposed takeover of Breakaway Resources, announced today, with a separate round of deals likely to see $9 million injected into immediate copper and gold exploration work on Breakaway-owned assets in both Western Australia and Queensland.
Minotaurand its wholly-owned subsidiary Minotaur Gold Solutions have entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Deed with Breakaway Resources and its wholly owned subsidiary Scotia Nickel to acquire 14 tenements in Western Australia. The Scotia tenements cover approximately 160km2 located about 65km north of Kalgoorlie, where Aphrodite Gold Limited [...]