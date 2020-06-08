Cobar Consolidated Resources Ltd.

Cobar Consolidated MD Ian Lawrence is Managing Director of Cobar Consolidated Resources Limited, a company he listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in July 2006, to explore for base metals near Cobar, New South Wales. The Company is currently developing the Wonawinta Silver Project and commenced silver production in July 2012. Mr Lawrence brings [...]
The Hon. Chris Hartcher MP addresses the Miners-Explorers Conference Nov 14, 2012 at the offices of the NSW Trade and Investment, MLC Building Sydney. The Minister highlighted the potential for development of NSW's mineral and energy resources and the Government's process of facilitating access to these resources through the framework and policies [...]
The NSW Trade & Investment Miners-Explorers Presentations series creates an opportunity for companies in the resource sector, chosen for their high growth potential and readiness to extend their NSW projects through exploration to full operation, to present to potential investors and intermediaries, as well as network with them, with the prospect [...]