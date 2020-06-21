Menü
Sierra Mining Ltd.

Sierra Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Juni 2014
Übernahme
RTG Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Sierra Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch RTG Mining Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Sierra Mining Ltd.

  • Sierra Mining Ltd. und RTG Mining Inc. planen Fusion
    RTG Mining und Sierra Mining teilten in dieser Woche mit, dass die beiden Unternehmen einen Unternehmenszusammenschluss planen. Dabei wurde ein Tauschverhältnis von drei RTG-Aktien für je eine Sierra-Aktie sowie eine RTG-Option für je drei Sierra-Aktien vereinbart. Die Optionen von RTG Mining sollen dabei über einen Zeitraum von drei Jahren zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.02.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Sierra Mining Ltd.

  • RTG Mining Inc. announces implementation of the schemes of arrangement
    RTG Mining is pleased to announce that it has completed the implementation of the schemes of arrangement pursuant to the terms of the previously-announced Scheme Implementation Deed dated February 24 between the Company and Sierra Mining to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Sierra. Pursuant to the Schemes, the Company acquired all of the [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.06.2014
    von CNW
  • Sierra Mining Limited announces further outstanding drill results at Mabilo
    RTG Mining Inc. and its subsidiaries ("RTG" or "the Company") are pleased to announce that Sierra Mining has released an announcement of further outstanding results from its on-going drilling program at the Mabilo Project in the Philippines. The announcement is attached to this release and can be found on their website and will also be available on [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.05.2014
    von CNW
  • Sierra Mining Limited announces registration of scheme booklet
    RTG Mining Inc. and its subsidiaries are pleased to announce that Sierra Mining has released an announcement confirming that the scheme booklet in relation to Sierra's proposed merger with RTG by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act has today been registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. A copy of [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.04.2014
    von CNW
  • Sierra Mining Limited announces results of first court hearing
    RTG Mining Inc. and its subsidiaries are pleased to announce that Sierra Mining has released an announcement updating the status of the merger between Sierra and RTG by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act. The announcement is attached to this release and can be found on their website
    weiterlesen
    09.04.2014
    von CNW
  • RTG Mining Inc. to merge with Sierra Mining Limited
    RTG Mining and Sierra Mining are pleased to announce that they have entered into a conditional Scheme Implementation Deed (Merger Agreement) to combine the two companies at an agreed exchange ratio1 of: 3 RTG shares for each Sierra share held; plus 1 RTG option for every 3 Sierra shares held. The RTG options will be exercisable for a period of [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.02.2014
    von CNW

weitere engl. Meldungen


