Oban Mining Corp., Eagle Hill Exploration, Ryan Gold Corp. und Corona Gold Corp. gaben gestern den Abschluss ihrer am 9. Juni 2015 angekündigten Unternehmenszusammenführung bekannt. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung hat Oban alle Stammaktien der anderen drei Unternehmen erworben.Oban Mining meldete zudem, dass die Privatplatzierung mit Osisko Gold [...]
Oban Mining Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass mit Eagle Hill Exploration Corp., Temex Resources Corp., Ryan Gold Corp. und Corona Gold Corp. Vereinbarungen für die Abgabe von Übernahmeangeboten geschlossen wurden. Durch die Kombination der fünf Unternehmen soll ein führendes kanadischen Gold-Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in [...]
Eagle Hill Exploration teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Konsolidierung seiner Stammaktien auf der Basis 20:1 plant. In der Folge dieser würde sich die Anzahl der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien des Unternehmens von derzeit 476,9 auf anschließend 23,8 Mio. verringern. Hiervon betroffen sind zudem die Ausübungspreise sämtlicher [...]
Eagle Hill Exploration Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie für sein Goldprojekt Windfall Lake in die Wege geleitet hat. Weiterhin veröffentlichte Eagle Hill die Ergebnisse seines 2014er Winterbohrprogramms, welches 16 Bohrlöcher über insgesamt 3.333 Meter umfasste und die Kontinuität der [...]
Wie Southern Arc Minerals und Eagle Hill Exploration heute mittteilten, hat Southern Arc im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung insgesamt 20 Mio. Einheiten des kanadischen Mineralexplorers zu einem Preis von je 0,05 $ erworben. Jede der Einheiten besteht dabei aus einer Stammaktie von Eagle Hill sowie einem Kaufwarrant, welcher Southern Arc über einen [...]
Oban Mining, Eagle Hill, Ryan Gold and Corona Gold are pleased to announce the successful completion of their previously announced business combination, pursuant to which Oban has acquired all of the common shares of each of Eagle Hill, Ryan Gold and Corona by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. In addition, the previously announced [...]
Eagle Hill, Oban Mining, Ryan Gold and Corona Gold are pleased to announce that Eagle Hill, Ryan and Corona have been granted final court approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed business combination pursuant to which Oban will acquire all of the common shares of each of Eagle Hill, Ryan and Corona by way [...]
Eagle Hill Exploration, Oban Mining, Ryan Gold and Corona Gold are pleased to announce that at their respective special meetings of shareholders held earlier today, the shareholders of each of Eagle Hill, Ryan and Corona voted in favour of the respective special resolutions to approve the arrangement (the "Arrangement") in connection with the [...]
Eagle Hill, Oban Mining, Ryan Gold and Corona Gold are pleased to announce that Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services, two leading independent proxy advisory firms which provide voting recommendations to institutional investors, have each recommended that shareholders of Eagle Hill, Ryan and Corona vote FOR the special [...]
Eagle Hill, Oban Mining, Ryan Gold and Corona Gold are pleased to announce that, further to the press releases of the Parties dated June 9, 2015 and June 30, 2015, they have each filed a management information circular and related proxy materials with the Canadian securities regulators in advance of their special meetings of shareholders to approve [...]