Eagle Hill Exploration Corp.

Eagle Hill Exploration Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
August 2015
Übernahme
Osisko Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Eagle Hill Exploration Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Osisko Mining Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

