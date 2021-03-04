Southern Pacific Resource Corp. announced today that the Company's First Lien Term Loan Creditors have filed an application with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta to place the Company into Receivership and appoint a Receiver to manage the Company's affairs. PwC Canada had been appointed by the Court as monitor under the existing CCAA [...]
Southern Pacific Resource Corp. is making plans to hibernate the STP-McKay facility by the end of July, 2015. The hibernation plans are thorough and are intended to enable preservation of the assets for an extended period, if required. With the current low priced crude market the property continues to generate negative cash flow and thus this [...]
Further to the news release issued on February 11, 2015, Southern Pacific Resource Corp. announces that the Alberta Securities Commission issued a cease trade order against the Corporation effective February 20, 2015 for failing to file interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and interim certifications for the period [...]
Southern Pacific Resource Corp. is a thermal heavy oil and bitumen producer based in Calgary, Alberta. Southern Pacific has initiated a process to solicit proposals to: 1) acquire the Company and its assets; or 2) acquire some or all of the assets of the Company; or 3) make an investment to recapitalize and restructure the debt of the Company [...]
Southern Pacific Resource Corp. announces today that it will not be filing the interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 31, 2014 and related disclosures, which are due February 13, 2015. The Company's failure to file its Quarterly Disclosure will result in the issuance of a [...]