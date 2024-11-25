Gemäß dem Arrangement erhielten die ehemaligen Marathon-Aktionäre 0,6164 einer Calibre-Stammaktie im Austausch für jede Marathon-Aktie. Infolge des Arrangements gab Calibre insgesamt 249.813.422 Calibre-Aktien aus. Nach Abschluss des Arrangements besitzen die bestehenden Calibre- und ehemaligen Marathon-Aktionäre ungefähr 65% bzw. 35% der [...]
Calibre freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass die Aktionäre von Calibre auf einer außerordentlichen Aktionärsversammlung, die heute stattfand, mit überwältigender Mehrheit für den Beschluss gestimmt haben, der die Ausgabe von bis zu 315.664.294 Stammaktien von Calibre in Verbindung mit der geplanten Übernahme von Marathon Gold Corporation im Rahmen [...]
In Verbindung mit der Privatplatzierung schlossen Calibre und Marathon auch eine Vereinbarung über Investorenrechte ab, die bestimmte von Marathon an Calibre gewährte Investorenrechte enthält, einschließlich, solange Calibre 10% oder mehr der ausstehenden Marathon-Aktien hält: (a) Registrierungsrechte und Huckepack-Registrierungsrechte zugunsten [...]
Calibre und Marathon Gold Corporation freuen sich, bekannt zu geben, dass die Parteien ein endgültiges Arrangement-Abkommen abgeschlossen haben, wobei Calibre alle emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Marathon gemäß einem gerichtlich genehmigten Arrangement-Plan erwerben wird. Die Transaktion wird einen auf Nord- und Südamerika [...]
Marathon Gold Corp. meldete gestern eine Bought Deal-Finanzierung mit einem Syndikat von Vermittlern für einen Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 150.000.400 CAD. Im Rahmen des Angebots wird das Unternehmen 136.364.000 Einheiten bestehend aus einer Stammaktie und einem halben Kaufwarrant zum Preis von 1,10 $ je Einheit ausgeben. Die Vermittler erhalten zudem [...]
Calibre Mining and Marathon Gold are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which, among other things, Calibre acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Marathon pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, former Marathon shareholders [...]
Marathon Gold is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted the final order in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement involving Marathon and Calibre Mining pursuant to which Marathon shareholders will receive 0.6164 of a common share of Calibre for each common share of Marathon held [...]
Marathon Gold is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of its shareholders held earlier today, a significant majority of the Marathon Shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the proposed plan of arrangement with Calibre Mining, pursuant to which Marathon Shareholders will receive 0.6164 of a common share of Calibre [...]
Marathon Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. have each recommended that Marathon shareholders vote "FOR" Marathon's proposed plan of arrangement with Calibre Mining Corp. at the upcoming special meeting of Marathon Shareholders to be held on [...]
Marathon Shareholders to receive a meaningful premium and will continue to participate in the Valentine Gold Project. Marathon's Board of Directors unanimously recommends voting in favour of the proposed combination with Calibre. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy deadline of January 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. . For any [...]