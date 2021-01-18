Carabella Resources Ltd.

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 3

ENID, Okla., Oct. 20, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc.

plans to announce third quarter 2011 earnings on Wednesday, November 2, 2011 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2011 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the quarter.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's web site at www.contres.com or by phone:

Continental Resources Third Quarter 2011 Earnings Conference Call





Time and

date: 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 3, 2011

Dial in: 888-679-8038

Intl. dial

in: 617-213-4850

Pass code: 49494581



A replay of the call will be available later for 30 days on the

Company's web site or by dialing:



Replay

number: 888-286-8010

Intl. replay 617-801-6888

Pass code: 99185698





Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to: https://www.theconferencingservice.com/prereg/key.process?key=P8EKYWENU

Continental Resources is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Lower 48 United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations.





CONTACTS: Continental Resources, Inc.

Investors Media

Warren Henry, VP Investor

Relations Kristin Miskovsky, VP Public Relations

580-548-5127 405-234-9480

warrenhenry@contres.com kristinmiskovsky@contres.com





Continental Resources