Pachamama Resources Ltd.

Regulus Resources und Pachamama Resources gaben kürzlich den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im Februar bekanntgegeben Fusion bekannt. Ziel des Zusammenschlusses der beiden Unternehmen war die Zusammenlegung der Anteile an dem Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-Projekt Rio Grande in Argentinien unter dem Dach einer einzigen Gesellschaft, um die Durchführung eines [...]
Standard & Poor's will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The shares of Pachamama Resources will be removed from the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index after the close of Tuesday, May 22, 2012. The company will be delisted from the TSX venture Exchange following the completion of a Plan of Arrangement with Regulus Resources [...]
Regulus are pleased to announce the successful completion of the strategic merger of the two companies pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement. Regulus and Pachamama each own a 50% interest in the Rio Grande copper-gold porphyry project in Salta Province, Argentina.
Pachamama Resources is pleased to announce, further to the press releases dated February 8, 2012 and February 15, 2012, that Regulus Resources has completed its offering of subscription receipts. An aggregate of 23,194,238 Subscription Receipts were sold under the Offering at a price of $1.15 per Subscription Receipt for total gross proceeds of [...]
Regulus Resources and Pachamama Resources are pleased to announce, further to the press release dated February 8, 2012, the signing of an arrangement agreement dated February 22, 2012 that provides for a merger of the two companies. Regulus and Pachamama each own a 50% interest in the Rio Grande copper-gold porphyry project in Salta Province [...]
Regulus Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has allocated its previously announced subscription receipt financing (the Offering) for the base amount of $20 million. The terms of the Offering remain as disclosed in Regulus' press release dated February 8, 2012. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about March 6, 2012 and [...]