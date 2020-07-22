Menü
Alacer Gold Corp.

Alacer Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2020
Übernahme
SSR Mining Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Alacer Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch SSR Mining Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Alacer Gold Corp.

  • SSR Mining & Alacer Gold: Aktionäre stimmen Fusion zu
    SSR Mining Inc. und Alacer Gold Corp. gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass sie die notwendige Zustimmung der Aktionäre erhalten haben, mit ihrer Fusion fortzufahren. Der Transaktion, in deren Rahmen alle ausstehenden Alacer-Aktien gegen 0,3246 Aktien von SSR Mining eingetauscht werden, stimmten 99,9% der Alacer-Aktionäre zu. Ebenso stimmten etwa 96,5% der [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.07.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alacer Gold & SSR Mining melden Fusion
    SSR Mining Inc. und Alacer Gold Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, sich miteinander zu fusionieren. Die kombinierte Entität wird als SSR Mining Inc. weitergeführt werden und ihren Standort in Denver, Colorado und einen Geschäftssitz in Vancouver, B.C. haben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.05.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alacer Gold: Ergebnisse des Gesamtjahres 2019
    Alacer Gold Corp. gab gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der zum 31. Dezember 2019 geendeten zwölf Monate bekannt. Demnach verbuchte das Unternehmen im vergangenen Jahr einen zurechenbaren Gewinn von 116,3 Mio. $ bzw. 0,39 $ je Aktie. Der operative Cashflow belief sich auf 255,2 Mio. $. Zum Ende des Jahres verfügte Alacer über [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alacer Gold gibt Produktionsergebnisse für Q3 2018 bekannt
    Alacer Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2018. Den Zahlen zufolge war das Unternehmen demnach in der Lage 26.160 Unzen Gold an der Çöpler-Goldmine zu produzieren.
    weiterlesen
    05.10.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Alacer Gold meldet neue Bohrergebnisse von der Lagerstätte Ardiç
    Alacer Gold Corp. hat gestern neue Analyseergebnisse vom Zielgebiet Ardiç veröffentlicht, welches sich auf dem Gebiet des türkischen Goldprojekts Çöpler befindet, an dem Alacer einen Anteil von 80% hält. Die Ergebnisse stammen aus 25 Bohrlöchern mit einer Gesamtlänge von 4.000 m, von denen die meisten mineralisierte Zonen mit hohen Goldgehalten [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.07.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Alacer Gold Corp.


