SSR Mining Inc. und Alacer Gold Corp. gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass sie die notwendige Zustimmung der Aktionäre erhalten haben, mit ihrer Fusion fortzufahren. Der Transaktion, in deren Rahmen alle ausstehenden Alacer-Aktien gegen 0,3246 Aktien von SSR Mining eingetauscht werden, stimmten 99,9% der Alacer-Aktionäre zu. Ebenso stimmten etwa 96,5% der [...]
SSR Mining Inc. und Alacer Gold Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, sich miteinander zu fusionieren. Die kombinierte Entität wird als SSR Mining Inc. weitergeführt werden und ihren Standort in Denver, Colorado und einen Geschäftssitz in Vancouver, B.C. haben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion werden [...]
Alacer Gold Corp. gab gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse der zum 31. Dezember 2019 geendeten zwölf Monate bekannt. Demnach verbuchte das Unternehmen im vergangenen Jahr einen zurechenbaren Gewinn von 116,3 Mio. $ bzw. 0,39 $ je Aktie. Der operative Cashflow belief sich auf 255,2 Mio. $. Zum Ende des Jahres verfügte Alacer über [...]
Alacer Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2018. Den Zahlen zufolge war das Unternehmen demnach in der Lage 26.160 Unzen Gold an der Çöpler-Goldmine zu produzieren.
Alacer Gold Corp. hat gestern neue Analyseergebnisse vom Zielgebiet Ardiç veröffentlicht, welches sich auf dem Gebiet des türkischen Goldprojekts Çöpler befindet, an dem Alacer einen Anteil von 80% hält. Die Ergebnisse stammen aus 25 Bohrlöchern mit einer Gesamtlänge von 4.000 m, von denen die meisten mineralisierte Zonen mit hohen Goldgehalten [...]
SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. are pleased to announce today that Alacer has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of Yukon approving the previously announced at-market merger of equals with SSR Mining, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act . Pursuant to the Transaction, shareholders of [...]
SSR Mining and Alacer Gold are pleased to announce the receipt of the required shareholder approvals for the previously announced at-market merger of equals pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. On closing of the Transaction, each of the Alacer issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for 0.3246 of an [...]
SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that, in connection with their previously announced at-market merger of equals, the ASE has granted SSR Mining conditional approval to be admitted to the official list of the ASX and SSR Mining CHESS Depositary Interests to be officially quoted on the ASX. The conditional approval is [...]
SSR Mining and Alacer Gold are pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the matters to be voted on at the applicable meetings in connection with their previously announced at-market merger of equals pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business [...]
SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. are pleased to announce today that they have filed a joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on July 10, 2020. The purpose of the Meetings is to seek approval for a number of matters in connection with [...]