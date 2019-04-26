Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü
Suche
 

Doray Minerals Ltd.

Doray Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
04.2019
Übernahme
Silver Lake Resources Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Doray Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Doray Minerals Ltd.

  • Silver Lake Resources Ltd.: Merger mit Doray: Super Deal!
    Silver Lake überraschte heute mit einem Merger. Der Goldproduzent wird sich mit dem australischen Goldproduzenten Doray zusammenschließen. Gleich vorweg meine klare Meinung: Ein super Deal! Silver Lake Resources und Doray werden zusammengehen und weder die Aktionäre von SILVER LAKE noch die Aktionäre von Doray erhalten ein Premium in Form von einer [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.11.2018
    von Hannes Huster
  • Silver Lake Resources und Doray Minerals fusionieren
    Silver Lake Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine bindende Fusionsvereinbarung mit Doray Minerals Ltd. unterzeichnet hat. Aus dem Zusammenschluss soll ein auf Wachstum fokussierter, mittelgroßer Goldproduzent mit hochgradigen Projekten im Bundesstaat Western Australia hervorgehen. Dieser könnte im kommenden Jahr rund 240.000 [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.11.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Doray Minerals Ltd.: Abbaubetrieb bei Andy Well hat begonnen
    Australiens Doray Minerals Limited gab gestern bekannt, dass der Wandel vom Explorationsunternehmen zum Goldförderer offiziell vollzogen wurde. Der Abbaubetrieb bei dem zu 100% eigenen Goldprojekt Andy Well in Western Australia hat begonnen. Das Andy-Well-Projekt beherbergt per Juli 2012 wahrscheinliche Erzreserven von 733.000 Tonnen mit 10,6 g/t [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.11.2012
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Doray Minerals Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap