Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Doray Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Silver Lake überraschte heute mit einem Merger. Der Goldproduzent wird sich mit dem australischen Goldproduzenten Doray zusammenschließen. Gleich vorweg meine klare Meinung: Ein super Deal! Silver Lake Resources und Doray werden zusammengehen und weder die Aktionäre von SILVER LAKE noch die Aktionäre von Doray erhalten ein Premium in Form von einer [...]
Silver Lake Resources Ltd. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine bindende Fusionsvereinbarung mit Doray Minerals Ltd. unterzeichnet hat. Aus dem Zusammenschluss soll ein auf Wachstum fokussierter, mittelgroßer Goldproduzent mit hochgradigen Projekten im Bundesstaat Western Australia hervorgehen. Dieser könnte im kommenden Jahr rund 240.000 [...]
Australiens Doray Minerals Limited gab gestern bekannt, dass der Wandel vom Explorationsunternehmen zum Goldförderer offiziell vollzogen wurde. Der Abbaubetrieb bei dem zu 100% eigenen Goldprojekt Andy Well in Western Australia hat begonnen. Das Andy-Well-Projekt beherbergt per Juli 2012 wahrscheinliche Erzreserven von 733.000 Tonnen mit 10,6 g/t [...]
Thundelarra Limited is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the Abbotts gold exploration project from Doray Minerals Limited has completed. The Abbotts Project comprises 13 granted tenements that cover approximately 450 square kilometres. Abbotts surrounds and abuts Thundelarra's Garden Gully Project. Combined project area approximates 530 [...]
Doray Minerals is pleased to announce that recent drilling has returned a number of high-grade results from the southern Suzie Zone, at the Company's high-grade Andy Well Gold Project in the Northern Murchison region of Western Australia.The Suzie Zone is the third high-grade gold deposit to be discovered by Doray at Andy Well and is located [...]
Under Managing Director Allan Kelly's leadership, Doray Minerals was recognised as the most successful IPO of 2010, was named "Gold Explorer of the Year" by the Gold Mining Journal in 2011 and has progressed its high grade Andy Well Gold Project from discovery to mining and production in just over three years.Doray Minerals is Australia's [...]
