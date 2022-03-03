Hunter Bay Minerals Plc

Hunter Bay Minerals gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer es 10,0 Mio. Einheiten an Sumin Resources ausgegegeben hat. Bei einem Preis von 0,05 $ je Einheit resultiert für Hunter Bay daraus ein Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 500.000 $. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie sowie einem [...]
Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has appointed Natasha Tsai as a member of Hunter Bay's Board of Directors. Ms. Tsai has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hunter Bay since May 2014. Ms. Tsai obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2007, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in 2001 [...]
Hunter Bay Minerals announces that Nico Civelli and Matthew Sutcliffe have resigned effective immediately as a members of the Hunter Bay Board of Directors. Hunter Bay wished thanks each of Mr. Civelli and Mr. Sutcliffe for their services and commitment to the development of Hunter Bay's projects as members of the Board of Directors. About Hunter [...]
Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has entered into an assignment and loan agreement with Professional Trading S.A. and Pacific LNG Operations Ltd. whereby (i) PTS assigned to Pacific LNG all of its right, title and interest in loans advanced to Hunter Bay totalling CAD $550,000 plus interest accrued thereon, and (ii) Pacific LNG agreed to loan [...]
Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it will proceed with its share consolidation, as announced in its news release dated May 28, 2014, on the basis of ten (10) pre-Consolidation ordinary shares for (1) post-Consolidation ordinary share. The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of Hunter Bay on June 27, 2014 and will be effective at the [...]
Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has issued 1,313,448 ordinary shares at a price of $0.05 per share to extinguish $65,672 of debt. This represents an increase of $8,766 from the amount of settled debt previously announced on July 4, 2014. The shares issued by Hunter Bay pursuant to this transaction are subject to a four month hold period [...]