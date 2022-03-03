Menü
Hunter Bay Minerals Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
August 2017
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Hunter Bay Minerals Plc fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

  • Hunter Bay Minerals Announces Director Appointment
    Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has appointed Natasha Tsai as a member of Hunter Bay's Board of Directors. Ms. Tsai has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hunter Bay since May 2014. Ms. Tsai obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2007, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia in 2001 [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.12.2014
    von The Newswire
  • Hunter Bay Minerals Announces Director Resignations
    Hunter Bay Minerals announces that Nico Civelli and Matthew Sutcliffe have resigned effective immediately as a members of the Hunter Bay Board of Directors. Hunter Bay wished thanks each of Mr. Civelli and Mr. Sutcliffe for their services and commitment to the development of Hunter Bay's projects as members of the Board of Directors. About Hunter [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.11.2014
    von The Newswire
  • Hunter Bay Minerals Enters into Assignment and Loan Agreement with Pacific LNG
    Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has entered into an assignment and loan agreement with Professional Trading S.A. and Pacific LNG Operations Ltd. whereby (i) PTS assigned to Pacific LNG all of its right, title and interest in loans advanced to Hunter Bay totalling CAD $550,000 plus interest accrued thereon, and (ii) Pacific LNG agreed to loan [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.11.2014
    von The Newswire
  • Hunter Bay Minerals to Complete Share Consolidation
    Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it will proceed with its share consolidation, as announced in its news release dated May 28, 2014, on the basis of ten (10) pre-Consolidation ordinary shares for (1) post-Consolidation ordinary share. The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of Hunter Bay on June 27, 2014 and will be effective at the [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.07.2014
    von The Newswire
  • Hunter Bay Minerals Closes Debt Settlement
    Hunter Bay Minerals announces that it has issued 1,313,448 ordinary shares at a price of $0.05 per share to extinguish $65,672 of debt. This represents an increase of $8,766 from the amount of settled debt previously announced on July 4, 2014. The shares issued by Hunter Bay pursuant to this transaction are subject to a four month hold period [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.07.2014
    von The Newswire

