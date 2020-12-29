Das in Ontario ansässige Goldunternehmen Canoe Mining Ventures gab am gestrigen Dienstag bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung eingegangen ist, der zufolge es sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Birch Hill Gold erwerben wird. Birch Hill hält einen 100%-Anteil an der Coldstream-Liegenschaft in Ontario, die unter anderem die [...]
Canoe Mining Ventures and Birch Hill Gold announce that the shareholders of Birch Hill have approved the acquisition of Birch Hill by Canoe Mining by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The votes were tabulated during a Birch Hill special shareholder meeting held on May 15, 2014. 100% of the votes at the meeting representing 41.9% of the shares [...]
Canoe Mining Ventures and Birch Hill Gold are pleased to announce that they have signed a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Canoe will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Birch Hill. The Amalgamation Agreement replaces and supersedes the agreement dated and announced on March 4, 2014. The transaction will be carried [...]
Canoe Mining and Birch Hill are pleased to announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement, pursuant to which Canoe will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Birch Hill. Robert Middleton, Exploration Manager for Canoe stated: "The Birch Hill land package is a strategic acquisition covering an important series of [...]
Alto Ventures Ltd. is pleased to announce it has entered into an amending agreement with Birch Hill Gold Corp concerning the sale of its ownership in the Coldstream property in Ontario. As consideration for Alto's 40% interest in the Property, BHG was to pay $2,500,000 payable through the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per [...]
Foundation Resources is pleased to release unreported historical data resulting from a recently completed compilation program completed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd covering the Burchell West block on the Coldstream Gold Property located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 115km Northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Compilation Highlights: 17.85 [...]