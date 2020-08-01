Avesoro Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass die obligatorischen Akquisition der verbleibenden Stammaktien durch Avesoro Jersey Limited abgeschlossen wurde. Der damalige Mehrheitsanteilseigner Aversoro Jersey hatte im August vergangenen Jahres angeboten, alle nicht in seinem Besitz befindlichen Aktien des Unternehmens für 1,00 £ je Aktie zu [...]
Avesoro Resources Inc. gab gestern die vorläufigen Produktionszahlen der Goldminen Youga und Balogo in Burkina Faso und New Liberty in Liberia im ersten Quartal dieses Jahres bekannt. Demnach konnte das Unternehmen seinen Goldausstoß an allen drei Projekten weiter steigern und neue Rekorde erzielen. An der Mine New Liberty erhöhte sich die [...]
Der westafrikanische Goldproduzent Avesoro veröffentlichte gestern die Quartalszahlen für das am 30. September geendete dritte Quartal 2017. Den Angaben zufolge wurden bei der Goldmine New Liberty in der Republik Liberia im Septemberquartal 19.885 Unzen Gold gefördert. Im Vergleich zum vorangegangenen Quartal konnte Avesoro die Produktion damit um [...]
Avesoro Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionszahlen für das am 30. Juni 2017 geendete zweite Quartal 2017. Den Angaben zufolge wurden bei der Goldmine New Liberty in der Republik Liberia im Juniquartal 15.824 Unzen Gold gefördert. Im Vergleich zum vorangegangenen Quartal (14.906 oz) konnte Avesoro die Produktion damit um 6 [...]
Aureus Mining gab heute bekannt, dass bei dem zu 100% eigenen New-Liberty-Goldprojekt in der westafrikanischen Republik Liberia der erste Goldguss erfolgreich durchgeführt wurde. Die kommerzielle Produktion soll laut Plan während des dritten Quartals 2015 erreicht werden. David Reading, Präsident und Chief Executive Officer des Unternehmens [...]
Avesoro Resources Inc. announces that its controlling shareholder, Avesoro Jersey Limited has announced that AJL has completed the compulsory acquisition of all remaining common shares of the Company not already owned by AJL pursuant to Part 17 of the Canada Business Corporations Act following its previously announced successful takeover bid [...]
Further to the announcement on 4 December 2019, Avesoro Resources Inc. confirms that the last day of dealings in the Company's common stock on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange will be 7 January 2020 and cancellation of admission of the common stock to trading on AIM will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 8 [...]
Avesoro Resources Inc. announces that it has entered into a loan agreement in connection with an additional working capital facility of up to US$8,500,000 with Avesoro Jersey Limited to assist with satisfying the Company's near term cashflow needs. Loan Agreement The Company intends to draw down the entire amount available under the New Facility in [...]
Avesoro Resources announces that its controlling shareholder, Avesoro Jersey Limited has announced that the offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avesoro not currently owned by AJL or any of its affiliates or associates for £1.00 in cash per Common Share, as extended on November 22, 2019 for the mandatory extension [...]
Avesoro Resources Inc. announces further to its announcements on August 20, 2019, September 1, 2019, October 17, 2019 and October 21, 2019, that its controlling shareholder, Avesoro Jersey Limited 's offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company not currently owned by AJL or any of its affiliates for £1.00 in cash [...]