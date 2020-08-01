Menü
Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2020
Übernahme
Avesoro Jersey Limited


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Avesoro Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Avesoro Jersey Limited statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Avesoro Resources Inc.

  • Avesoro Resources: Obligatorischen Akquisition durch Avesoro Jersey Limited abgeschlossen
    Avesoro Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass die obligatorischen Akquisition der verbleibenden Stammaktien durch Avesoro Jersey Limited abgeschlossen wurde. Der damalige Mehrheitsanteilseigner Aversoro Jersey hatte im August vergangenen Jahres angeboten, alle nicht in seinem Besitz befindlichen Aktien des Unternehmens für 1,00 £ je Aktie zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.01.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avesoro Resources Inc: Rekordproduktion der westafrikanischen Goldminen in Q1
    Avesoro Resources Inc. gab gestern die vorläufigen Produktionszahlen der Goldminen Youga und Balogo in Burkina Faso und New Liberty in Liberia im ersten Quartal dieses Jahres bekannt. Demnach konnte das Unternehmen seinen Goldausstoß an allen drei Projekten weiter steigern und neue Rekorde erzielen. An der Mine New Liberty erhöhte sich die [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.04.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avesoro Resources meldet Quartalsergebnisse
    Der westafrikanische Goldproduzent Avesoro veröffentlichte gestern die Quartalszahlen für das am 30. September geendete dritte Quartal 2017. Den Angaben zufolge wurden bei der Goldmine New Liberty in der Republik Liberia im Septemberquartal 19.885 Unzen Gold gefördert. Im Vergleich zum vorangegangenen Quartal konnte Avesoro die Produktion damit um [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.11.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Avesoro Resources meldet Produktionsergebnisse
    Avesoro Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die Produktionszahlen für das am 30. Juni 2017 geendete zweite Quartal 2017. Den Angaben zufolge wurden bei der Goldmine New Liberty in der Republik Liberia im Juniquartal 15.824 Unzen Gold gefördert. Im Vergleich zum vorangegangenen Quartal (14.906 oz) konnte Avesoro die Produktion damit um 6 [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.07.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Aureus Mining gießt erstes Gold bei New Liberty
    Aureus Mining gab heute bekannt, dass bei dem zu 100% eigenen New-Liberty-Goldprojekt in der westafrikanischen Republik Liberia der erste Goldguss erfolgreich durchgeführt wurde. Die kommerzielle Produktion soll laut Plan während des dritten Quartals 2015 erreicht werden. David Reading, Präsident und Chief Executive Officer des Unternehmens [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.06.2015
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Avesoro Resources Inc.


