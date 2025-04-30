Menü
American Vanadium Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2017
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von American Vanadium Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu American Vanadium Corp.


Nachrichten, englisch zu American Vanadium Corp.

  • Shareholder Approval Being Sought for Delisting and Share Issuance
    Monitor Ventures announces that it has scheduled its annual and a special meeting for June 23, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholder approval will be sought to, among other things, issue more than 100% of Monitor's outstanding shares in any 12 month period as required by the NEX policy of the TSXV and to delist Monitor's shares from trading on NEX [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.05.2021
    von Newsfile
  • Monitor Ventures Inc.: Confirms No Material Change
    Monitor Ventures at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that its management is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in its stock price. Monitor Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded venture company seeking a new business venture [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.11.2018
    von Newsfile
  • Monitor Ventures Inc. - Update
    Monitor Ventures has disposed of its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary. For further information about the Company's financial position, please refer to the Company's quarterly financial statements dated June 30, 2018 filed on Sedar. The Company has been able to reduce some of its accounts payable and accrued liabilities through debt forgiveness and [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.10.2018
    von Newsfile
  • Monitor Ventures Inc. Announces Settlement of Debt
    Monitor reports that it has negotiated the settlement of an outstanding account payable by agreeing to issue 160,000 common shares of the Company to an arms-length party. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issue. The settlement of debt is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
    weiterlesen
    07.09.2017
    von Newsfile
  • American Vanadium Corp. Completes Name Change and Share Consolidation
    American Vanadium has received the necessary approvals to change its name to Monitor Ventures Inc.and consolidate its share capital on the basis of 1 new common share of the Company for every 25 old common shares held. Any fractional common shares of the Company arising from the Consolidation will be converted into one whole common share. Effective [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.07.2017
    von Newsfile

