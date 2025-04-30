American Vanadium Corp.

American Vanadium meldet positive Ergebnisse der Machbarkeitsstudie für das vollständig im Besitz des Unternehmens befindliche Gibellini Vanadium-Projekt, in Eureka County im US-Bundesstaat Nevada. Die Machbarkeitsstudie listet einen Cashflow nach Steuern von 275,7 Mio. Dollar, einen internen Zinsfuß von 43%, einen Kapitalwert von 170,1 Mio. Dollar [...]
American Vanadium freut sich, positive Ergebnisse der Machbarkeitsstudie für sein zu 100% unternehmenseigenes Vanadiumprojekt Gibellini, welches sich in Eureka County, Nevada, befindet bekannt zu geben. In der Machbarkeitsstudie wurde ein Cashflow nach Steuern in Höhe von 275,7 Mio. $, eine interne Kapitalverzinsung von 43%, ein Kapitalwert von [...]
American Vanadium freut sich, den Abschluss der am 23. August 2011 angekündigten nicht über Makler vermittelten Privatplatzierung bekannt zu geben. Im Zuge der Platzierung wurden insgesamt 667.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 1,50 $ pro Einheit, bestehend aus einer Stammaktie und einem halben nicht übertragbaren Stammaktienkaufwarrant (jeder ganze [...]
American Vanadium freut sich, eine nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung von bis zu 667.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 1,50 C$ pro Einheit, aus der sich Bruttoeinnahmen von 1.000.500 C$ ergeben, bekannt zu geben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Viertel eines Aktien-Warrants, der innerhalb von 18 Monaten nach dem [...]
American Vanadium gibt bekannt, dass erste metallurgische Tests zur Herstellung zweier qualitativ hochwertiger Produkte führte: Vanadiumpentoxid und Vanadiumelektrolyt. Purple Flake ist ein wichtiger Stahlhärter und kommt auch bei hochwertigeren Anwendungen in der Titan- und Chemiebranche zum Einsatz. Der ebenfalls hochwertige Vanadiumelektrolyt [...]
Monitor Ventures announces that it has scheduled its annual and a special meeting for June 23, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholder approval will be sought to, among other things, issue more than 100% of Monitor's outstanding shares in any 12 month period as required by the NEX policy of the TSXV and to delist Monitor's shares from trading on NEX [...]
Monitor Ventures at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that its management is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in its stock price. Monitor Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded venture company seeking a new business venture [...]
Monitor Ventures has disposed of its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary. For further information about the Company's financial position, please refer to the Company's quarterly financial statements dated June 30, 2018 filed on Sedar. The Company has been able to reduce some of its accounts payable and accrued liabilities through debt forgiveness and [...]
Monitor reports that it has negotiated the settlement of an outstanding account payable by agreeing to issue 160,000 common shares of the Company to an arms-length party. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issue. The settlement of debt is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
American Vanadium has received the necessary approvals to change its name to Monitor Ventures Inc.and consolidate its share capital on the basis of 1 new common share of the Company for every 25 old common shares held. Any fractional common shares of the Company arising from the Consolidation will be converted into one whole common share. Effective [...]