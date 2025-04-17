Rambler Metals and Mining plc veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen für das zum 30. September 2018 geendete dritte Quartal. In den drei Monaten hatte Rambler einen Umsatz von 9 Millionen US-Dollar, der höchste Wert seit Q1 2015. Der operative Verlust belief sich auf 3,8 Millionen US-Dollar, 400.000 US-Dollar höher als im zweiten Quartal 2018 (3,4 [...]
Der in Neufundland tätige Kupfer- und Goldproduzent Rambler Metals & Mining Plc gab heute die Produktionsergebnisse für das zum 30. September 2018 geendete Quartal bekannt. Insgesamt wurden 1.266 Tonnen verkaufsfähiges Kupfer zurückgewonnen. Dies stellt einen Anstieg von 29% im Vergleich zum vorherigen Quartal und eine Zunahme von 26% verglichen [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining Plc hat heute die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse für das zum 30. September 2017 geendete Quartal bekannt gegeben. Das Unternehmen meldete für drei Monate einen Umsatz in Höhe von 7,3 Mio. USD. Im Vorjahresquartal war dieser mit 6,7 Mio. USD niedriger ausgefallen. Im zweiten Quartal hatte sich der Umsatz auf 6,9 Mio [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining Plc hat heute die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse für das zum 30. Juni 2017 geendete Quartal veröffentlicht. Das Unternehmen meldete für drei Monate einen Umsatz in Höhe von 6,9 Mio. USD. Im Vorjahresquartal war dieser mit 8,3 Mio. USD höher ausgefallen. Im ersten Quartal hatte sich der Umsatz auf 5,7 Mio. USD [...]
Der in Neufundland und Labrador tätige Kupfer- und Goldproduzent Rambler Metals & Mining gab gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das zum 30. Juni 2017 geendete Quartal bekannt. In den drei Monaten wurden demnach 4.359 Tonnen (Dry Metric Tonnes, dmt) Kupferkonzentrat mit verkaufsfähigen 1.112 Tonnen Kupfer und 939 Unzen Gold produziert (Q1 17: 794 [...]
NEWFOUNDLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019: TR-1: Standard form for notification of majorholdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Rambler Metals & Mining Plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for [...]
Rambler Metals and Mining plc is pleased to announce that Mr. Andre Booyzen has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Booyzen graduated in Information and Computer technologies from the Durban Institute of Technology, as well as the Executive Development Program at The Wits [...]
Rambler is pleased to announce that it has today posted a circular to Qualifying Shareholders regarding an Open Offer for maximum net proceeds of approximately £1.7 million. The Circular is also available on the Company's website at http://www.ramblermines.com/. All capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as those given to [...]
NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Rambler Metals and Mining PLC 1b. Please indicate if the [...]
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Rambler Metals and Mining plc is pleased to announce that at its Extraordinary General Meeting all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 1 February 2019 were duly passed. Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into [...]