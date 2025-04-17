Menü
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
August 2023
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2023 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rambler Metals & Mining Plc fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

  • Rambler Metals & Mining gibt Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2018 bekannt
    Rambler Metals and Mining plc veröffentlichte gestern die Zahlen für das zum 30. September 2018 geendete dritte Quartal. In den drei Monaten hatte Rambler einen Umsatz von 9 Millionen US-Dollar, der höchste Wert seit Q1 2015. Der operative Verlust belief sich auf 3,8 Millionen US-Dollar, 400.000 US-Dollar höher als im zweiten Quartal 2018 (3,4 [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.11.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rambler Metals & Mining gibt Produktionsergebnisse für Q3 bekannt
    Der in Neufundland tätige Kupfer- und Goldproduzent Rambler Metals & Mining Plc gab heute die Produktionsergebnisse für das zum 30. September 2018 geendete Quartal bekannt. Insgesamt wurden 1.266 Tonnen verkaufsfähiges Kupfer zurückgewonnen. Dies stellt einen Anstieg von 29% im Vergleich zum vorherigen Quartal und eine Zunahme von 26% verglichen [...]
    weiterlesen
    25.10.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rambler Metals and Mining: Zahlen des Septemberquartals
    Rambler Metals and Mining Plc hat heute die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse für das zum 30. September 2017 geendete Quartal bekannt gegeben. Das Unternehmen meldete für drei Monate einen Umsatz in Höhe von 7,3 Mio. USD. Im Vorjahresquartal war dieser mit 6,7 Mio. USD niedriger ausgefallen. Im zweiten Quartal hatte sich der Umsatz auf 6,9 Mio [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.11.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rambler Metals and Mining meldet Zahlen des Juniquartals
    Rambler Metals and Mining Plc hat heute die ungeprüften finanziellen Ergebnisse für das zum 30. Juni 2017 geendete Quartal veröffentlicht. Das Unternehmen meldete für drei Monate einen Umsatz in Höhe von 6,9 Mio. USD. Im Vorjahresquartal war dieser mit 8,3 Mio. USD höher ausgefallen. Im ersten Quartal hatte sich der Umsatz auf 5,7 Mio. USD [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.08.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Rambler Metals & Mining: Produktionszahlen für Q2 17
    Der in Neufundland und Labrador tätige Kupfer- und Goldproduzent Rambler Metals & Mining gab gestern die Produktionsergebnisse für das zum 30. Juni 2017 geendete Quartal bekannt. In den drei Monaten wurden demnach 4.359 Tonnen (Dry Metric Tonnes, dmt) Kupferkonzentrat mit verkaufsfähigen 1.112 Tonnen Kupfer und 939 Unzen Gold produziert (Q1 17: 794 [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.07.2017
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Rambler Metals & Mining Plc


weitere engl. Meldungen


