Smash Minerals Corp.

Prosperity Goldfields and Smash Minerals provide an update on their amalgamation and the core drilling program at Prosperity's Kiyuk Lake gold property, Nunavut. Having received shareholder approval, Prosperity and Smash will amalgamate, under the British Columbia Business Corporation Act, into a new company to be named Prosperity Goldfields Corp [...]
Smash is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved its amalgamation with Prosperity Goldfields . The Amalgamation was approved at an annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders on March 30, 2012, by 99.75% of the votes cast by the Company's shareholders. No notices of the exercise of dissent rights respecting the [...]
Smash Minerals and Prosperity Goldfields are pleased to announce that the parties have now executed a definitive business combination agreement in respect to the proposed transaction first announced by the parties on January 5, 2012. The parties to the Transaction act at arm's length. Assuming completion of the Transaction, which will be completed [...]
Smash Minerals and Prosperity Goldfields are pleased to announce a proposed business combination to be effected by way of the amalgamation of both companies. The parties to the Transaction act at arm's length. Assuming completion of the Transaction the amalgamated entity will own rights to 100% of the interests in two prospective resource projects [...]
Smash Minerals announces the completion and filing on SEDAR of an updated National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Whiskey Property dated effective December 12. The Report incorporates the results of the Company's 2011 exploration program most recently reported in the Company's news release of October 20, 2011.