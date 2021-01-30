Alamos Gold Inc. und Carlisle Goldfields Ltd. gaben gestern die Unterzeichnung eines bindenden Abkommens bekannt, nachdem Alamos Carlisle ein Übernahmeangebot unterbreitet hatte. Alamos wird somit alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Carlisle Gold erwerben, wobei die Carlisle-Aktionäre für jede ihrer Aktien 0,0942 Stammaktien von Alamos [...]
Carlisle Goldfields gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen für die im Rahmen der Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung am 15. Januar durch die Aktionäre bewilligte Aktienkonsolidierung grünes Licht von der Toronto Stock Exchange erhalten hat. Die Zusammenlegung soll im Verhältnis 6,5:1 erfolgen, wodurch sich die Anzahl der ausgegebenen und [...]
Carlisle Goldfields veröffentlichte kürzlich die Ergebnisse von sechs Bohrlöchern, die im Rahmen seines im Dezember 2013 gestarteten Bohrprogramms beim Farley-Lake-Minenprojekt angefertigt wurden. Dabei wurde in Bohrloch FL13-01 unter anderem ein Abschnitt über 17,0 m mit einem Goldgehalt von 6,1 g/t geschnitten. Es folgen die wichtigsten [...]
Ryan Gold gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seine Put-Option auf Carlisle Goldfields Ltd. ausgeübt hat. Damit erhält Carlisle Ryan Golds 10%-Anteil an der Farley-Lake-Liegenschaft im Tausch gegen 10 Mio. Stammaktien zurück. Mit Abschluss der Transaktion, der für Mitte Juli angedacht ist, käme Ryan Gold somit auf einen ca. 8%-Anteil an [...]
Alamos Gold today reported the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carlisle Goldfields. Shareholders of Carlisle were overwhelmingly supportive of the Acquisition, with 98.21% of the votes cast at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 16, 2015 being voted in [...]
Carlisle Goldfields is pleased to announce that Carlisle shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the plan of arrangement pursuant to which Alamos Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carlisle in exchange for: (i) 0.0942 of an Alamos common share for each Carlisle common share held, plus (ii) 0.0942 of a warrant [...]
Carlisle Goldfields reminds its shareholders to vote FOR the special resolution to approve the previously announced Plan of Arrangement involving Alamos Gold. It is proposed that Alamos will acquire each outstanding Carlisle common share that it does not already own for 0.0942 of an Alamos common share and 0.0942 of an Alamos common share purchase [...]
Carlisle Goldfields is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co.have both recommended that Carlisle shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the previously announced Plan of Arrangement involving Alamos Gold. It is proposed that Alamos will acquire each outstanding Carlisle common share that it [...]
Carlisle Goldfields announces the SEDAR filing and mailing of the shareholder meeting materials for the previously announced Plan of Arrangement with Alamos Gold whereby it is proposed that Alamos will acquire each outstanding Carlisle common share that it does not already own for 0.0942 of an Alamos common share and 0.0942 of an Alamos common [...]