Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von IDM Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
IDM Mining Ltd. hat gestern die finalen Analyseergebnisse des diesjährigen untertägigen Bohrprogramms am Goldprojekt Red Mountain in der Nähe von Stewart in British Columbia, Kanada, bekanntgegeben. Im Rahmen des Programms wurden in diesem Jahr 115 Bohrlöcher mit einer Gesamtlänge von 29.312 m abgeteuft. Nach Angaben des CEOs konnte die bekannte [...]
IDM Mining Limited veröffentlichte in dieser Woche neue Bohrergebnisse von dem Goldprojekt Red Mountain im kanadischen British Columbia. Das Unternehmen erhielt die Probenergebnisse von 28 Untergrundkernbohrungen in den Zonen Marc und AV, die im Rahmen eines weiterhin laufenden Bohrprogramms von mindestens 23.000 Metern vorgenommen wurden. Zu den [...]
Oban Mining Corp. gab gestern eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Oban insgesamt 18.300.000 Stammaktien von IDM Mining Ltd. erwerben wird. 11.111.111 Stammaktien von IDM wird Oban durch eine Privatplatzierung kaufen und dabei 0,09 $ je Aktie bzw. insgesamt 1 Mio. $ zahlen. Die restlichen 7.188.889 der Aktien erwirbt Oban im Tausch gegen 100% seiner [...]
Ascot Resources Ltd. and IDM Mining Ltd., announce that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which Ascot acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of IDM, and, in exchange, shareholders of IDM received 0.0675 of a common share of Ascot for each IDM Share [...]
IDM Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that the securityholders of IDM have voted in favour of the necessary resolutions for the arrangement between Ascot Resources Ltd. and IDM previously announced on January 7, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Ascot will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of IDM and, in [...]
IDM Mining Ltd. would like to remind securityholders they have until 10:00 am PT on March 15, 2019 to vote their shares or options for the proposed plan of Arrangement with Ascot Resources Ltd.. Independent Proxy Advisors Recommend IDM Securityholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. are two leading [...]
IDM Mining Ltd. announces that it has filed and mailed meeting materials for the special meeting of IDM securityholders to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement with Ascot Resources Ltd., as previously announced on January 7, 2019. The Arrangement: At the Special Meeting, holders of IDM common shares and holders of IDM options [...]
IDM Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that final assays have been received from 2018 trenching of the Randell Vein area located in the Lost Valley area, four kilometers south of the Red Mountain Resource area. Additionally, surface sampling assays from the Meg, Cambria and Dave's Trench areas on the Red Mountain Property, located in the Golden [...]