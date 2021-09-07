Passport Potash Inc.

Passport Potash hat eine Absichtserklärung betreffend dem Abschluss einer verbindlichen Vereinbarungen unterzeichnet, demzufolge NZ Potash, LLC seine 50%-Beteiligung an HNZ Potash, LLC an Passport verkaufen wird. Passport und HNZ Potash beabsichtigen weiters, ihre hiermit zusammengelegten Kalisalz-Konzessionsgebiete im Holbrook Basin gemeinsam zu [...]
Passport Potash is pleased to announce a shareholder update and comments from the CEO. David Salisbury, Chairman and CEO offers the following update and comments: "On July 8, 2015, TSX Venture Exchange suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order (CTO) issued by the British Columba Securities Commission. As a [...]
Passport Potash is pleased to announce that Jerry Aiken has been appointed to its board of directors. Mr. Aiken previously served as a director from early 2012 until the Company decreased the size of its board to five members in early 2014. As previously reported, Mr. Aiken has more than 44 years of experience in mineral exploration involving base [...]
Passport Potash reports that it has abandoned its option agreement with North American Potash Developments, Potash Green, LLC, Wendy Walker Tibbetts and Joseph J. Hansen. According to the terms of the option agreement, the Company had the right at any time to abandon the option with written notice to Optionors, which notice has been provided [...]
Passport Potash is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 9.5% convertible debentures of the Company for gross proceeds of US$500,000. On May 29, 2014, the Company issued a US$500,000 convertible debenture which will mature on May 29, 2018 and will accrue interest at a rate of [...]
Passport Potash issues the following to its shareholders: Dear Fellow Shareholders, At the beginning of this new fiscal year we thought it would be helpful to look back over an eventful year, and look forward to what is in store for Passport Potash. We guess we would be masters of understatement if we were to say it's been a rough nine months for [...]