Brunswick Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
August 2021
Übernahme
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Brunswick Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Brunswick Resources Inc.

  • Brunswick Resources plant Reverse Takeover mit POKO Group
    Brunswick Resources Inc. gab gestern eine Absichtserklärung mit POKO Group Ltd. bekannt. Man plane einen Zusammenschluss der Unternehmen, der zu einem Reverse Takeover von Brunswick durch das CBD-Unternehmen Poko führen wird. Vor Abschluss der Transaktion wird Brunswick eine Denotierung von TSX Venture Exchange anstreben. Zudem soll eine [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.11.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Brunswick Resources: Kein RTO mit CBIO Brand Development
    Brunswick Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass kein Reverse Takeover mit CBIO Brand Development Inc. stattfinden wird. Zum 4. März wurde eine Absichtserklärung mit CBIO Brand unterzeichnete, in deren Rahmen CBIO alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Brunswick erworben hätte. Da man nicht in der Lage war, eine definitive Vereinbarung zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.11.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Brunswick Resources kündigt Reverse Takeover von CBIO Brand Development an
    Brunswick Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass eine Absichtserklärung mit CBIO Brand Development Inc. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen ein Reverse Takeover von CBIO stattfinden wird. Zum Abschluss der Transaktion wird Brunswick an der Canadian Securities Exchange gelistet und von der TSX Venture Exchange denotiert werden. Das resultierende [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.03.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Brunswick verkauft Lake Irène
    Brunswick Resources Inc. gab vor kurzem bekannt, dass es plant, die Lagerstätte Lake Irène an TomaGold Corp zu verkaufen. Die Lagerstätte liegt in der nordwestlichen Region von Quebec und etwa 45 Kilometer südwestlich des Minengebiets Chibougamau.
    weiterlesen
    14.01.2019
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Brunswick Resources Inc.


