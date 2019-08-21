Menü
Terraco Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
08.2019
Übernahme
Sailfish Royalty Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Terraco Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
  • Sailfish Royalty schließt Übernahme von Terraco Gold ab
    Sailfish Royalty Corp. und Terraco Gold Corp. gaben den Abschluss der Übernahme von Terraco Gold durch Sailfish Royalty bekannt. Demnach erwarb Sailfish Royalty alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Terraco Gold für 0,12 Stammaktien von Sailfish Royalty für jede Terraco-Aktie. Der CEO von Sailfish Gold, Akiba Leisman, sagte zu dieser [...]
    20.08.2019
    von Minenportal.de

