PNG Gold Corp.

PNG Gold Corporation meldete gestern einen Namenswechsel zu Gen III Oil Corporation. Ab heute werden die Aktien des Unternehmens an der TSX Venture Exchange unter dem neuen Namen und den neuen Kürzel "GIII" gehandelt. Das bisherige Kürzel lautete "PGK". Die neue CUSIP-Nummer lautet 36870B106 und die neue ISIN CA36870B1067.
PNG Gold Corporation teilte gestern mit, dass die Finanzergebnisse für die am 30. September 2013 geendeten drei bzw. neun Monate vorliegen. Dem Unternehmen entstand ein Nettoverlust von 31,50 Mio. $ bzw. 32,88 Mio. $ von Juli bis September bzw. in den ersten neun Monaten 2013. PNG Gold Corporation machte in den drei und neun Monaten bis 30 [...]
PNG Gold Corporation meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen die finalen Probenergebnisse für 54 Diamantbohrlöcher erhalten hat, die entlang der Hauptader des Imwauna-Projektes angefertigt wurden. Dabei ist das Unternehmen auf teils hochgradige Gold- und Silbermineralisierungen gestoßen. Das beste Ergebnis brachte Bohrloch IMH275 hervor mit einem [...]
PNG Gold meldete gestern hochgradige Goldabschnitte bei Bohrungen entlang der Hauptader des Imwauna-Projektes. Besonders gute Ergebnisse brachten dabei die Bohrlöcher IMH264 und IMH272: IMH264: 3 m mit 3,61 g/t Gold und 407,17 g/t Silber, darin 0,5 m mit 9,22 g/t Gold und 2.351,00 g/t Silber IMH272: 2,5 m mit 51,21 g/t Gold und 124,20 g/t Silber [...]
Gen III Oil is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent with Elbow River Marketing Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkland Fuel Corporation, for a five-year off-take marketing agreement for 100% of Gen III's finished products from our first Gen III re-refinery to be constructed on PFC's Bowden, Alberta distribution and storage [...]
Gen III Oil is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Battiston as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. Angelo Battiston is a highly effective technical leader with over 25 years' experience leading large and small multidisciplinary teams. He has held numerous executive leadership appointments in the Canadian Army [...]
Gen III Oil announces that it has granted an aggregate of 480,000 stock options to officers, employees and consultants to the Company. Each option will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.72 per share and valid for a period of two years. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock [...]
PNG Gold is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation. Effective at the start of trading on May 16, 2017, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new stock symbol "GIII". The name change does not affect the rights of the company's shareholders. No further action is [...]
PNG Gold is pleased to announce that it has completed the shares for debt transaction announced on January 30, 2017, after receiving approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the shares for debt transaction, the Company has issued 2,032,797 common shares at a deemed price of $0.17 per Share, to settle total indebtedness of $345,576. In [...]