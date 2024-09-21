Alamos Gold Inc. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Manitou Gold Inc. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen es alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Manitou erwerben wird. Durch die Übernahme wird Alamos' bestehender Besitz an Manitou-Aktien konsolidiert und sein regionales Landpaket um Island Gold durch die [...]
Am 28. September 2021 gab das Unternehmen die Ergebnisse aus den ersten vier Bohrlöchern in der BEGZ bekannt, die sich rund sechs Kilometer nordöstlich des BDZ-Rasters befinden. Wie bereits berichtet, zählten zu den besten Ergebnissen aus den ersten vier Bohrlöchern in der BEGZ ein 3,0 m breiter Abschnitt mit 3,3 g/t Au, einschließlich 1,5 m mit [...]
Manitou Gold Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 3.650.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,05 Dollar je Einheit und 3.377.143 Flow-Through-Aktien zu einem Preis von 0,07 Dollar je FT-Aktie für einen Bruttoerlöß von 418.900 Dollar ausgegeben. Nach Ende der Privatplatzierung wird das [...]
Manitou Gold gab am vergangenen Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die Probenergebnisse des derzeit laufenden Explorationsprogramms bei seinem Gaffney-Patents-Projekt erhalten hat. Insgesamt wurden 42 Schlitzproben gesammelt, die sich auf die Erweiterung des von Norden nach Süden ausgerichteten Gesteinsgangs konzentrierten und bei denen [...]
Alamos Gold reported the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Manitou Gold. A Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 19, 2023 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Transaction was implemented. "We are very pleased to announce the [...]
Manitou Gold is pleased to announce that at its special shareholder meeting held, Manitou obtained the requisite shareholder approval of its previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which Alamos Gold Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Manitou not already owned by Alamos. For further details of the [...]
Manitou Goldis pleased to announce that it has completed the mailing of its management information circular and related materials for the Company's special meeting of shareholders to be held on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at 77 King St. West, Toronto. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a plan of arrangement pursuant to which [...]
Manitou Gold is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated Feb 28, 2023 pursuant to which Alamos Gold will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Manitou not already owned by Alamos, by plan of arrangement for deemed consideration of C$0.05 per Manitou Share, representing a total transaction value [...]
Alamos Gold is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Manitou Gold by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The acquisition will consolidate Alamos' existing ownership of Manitou shares and increase its regional land package around [...]