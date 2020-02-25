Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
07.2016
Übernahme
Kaminak Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Kaminak Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Kaminak Gold Corp.

  • Goldcorp Inc. schließt Übernahme von Kaminak Gold Corp. ab
    Kaminak Gold gab heute bekannt, dass die im Mai angekündigte Übernahme des Unternehmens durch Goldcorp Inc. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Demnach hat Goldcorp sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldunternehmens erworben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird je eine Aktie von Kaminak gegen 0,10896 Aktien von Goldcorp ausgetauscht und Kaminak [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.07.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Goldcorp Inc. kauft Kaminak Gold Corporation
    Goldcorp Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen mit Kaminak Gold Corp. eine verbindliche Übernahmevereinbarung abgeschlossen hat. Demnach wird Goldcorp alle ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldunternehmens Kaminak zum Preis von insgesamt rund 520 Mio. C$ erwerben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird je eine Aktie von Kaminak gegen 0,10896 [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.05.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Kaminak erwirbt Aktien von International Minerals
    Kaminak Gold gab am Freitag eine Vereinbarung zwischen Kaminak und Canadian International Minerals bekannt, nach welcher Kaminak seine die Nickel-Kupfer-Liegenschaft Lac Manitou betreffende Explorationsdatenbank Canadian International Minerals überlässt. Im Tausch erhält Kaminak dafür 3,5 Mio. Einheiten von CIM und eine auf die Liegenschaft [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Kaminak Gold Corp. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Kaminak Gold teilte am gestrigen Montag mit, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens bestimmten Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Mitarbeitern und Beratern insgesamt 3.740.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt hat. Ausübbar sind diese bis zum 15. September 2019 zu einem Preis von 0,95 $ je Stammaktie.
    weiterlesen
    16.09.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Ross Beaty erwirbt Anteile an Kaminak Gold Corp.
    Kaminak Gold Corporation teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen Zeichnungsvereinbarungen mit Ross Beaty und Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg eingegangen ist, die eine Investition durch Beaty und Zebra in Höhe von jeweils 6,76 Mio. CAD vorsehen. Kaminak entsteht hieraus ein gesamter Bruttoerlös von 13,52 Mio. CAD. Im Rahmen [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.07.2014
    von Minenportal.de


Nachrichten, englisch zu Kaminak Gold Corp.



