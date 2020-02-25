Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Kaminak Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Kaminak Gold gab heute bekannt, dass die im Mai angekündigte Übernahme des Unternehmens durch Goldcorp Inc. erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Demnach hat Goldcorp sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldunternehmens erworben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird je eine Aktie von Kaminak gegen 0,10896 Aktien von Goldcorp ausgetauscht und Kaminak [...]
Goldcorp Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen mit Kaminak Gold Corp. eine verbindliche Übernahmevereinbarung abgeschlossen hat. Demnach wird Goldcorp alle ausstehenden Aktien des kanadischen Goldunternehmens Kaminak zum Preis von insgesamt rund 520 Mio. C$ erwerben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird je eine Aktie von Kaminak gegen 0,10896 [...]
Kaminak Gold gab am Freitag eine Vereinbarung zwischen Kaminak und Canadian International Minerals bekannt, nach welcher Kaminak seine die Nickel-Kupfer-Liegenschaft Lac Manitou betreffende Explorationsdatenbank Canadian International Minerals überlässt. Im Tausch erhält Kaminak dafür 3,5 Mio. Einheiten von CIM und eine auf die Liegenschaft [...]
Kaminak Gold teilte am gestrigen Montag mit, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens bestimmten Direktoren, leitenden Angestellten, Mitarbeitern und Beratern insgesamt 3.740.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt hat. Ausübbar sind diese bis zum 15. September 2019 zu einem Preis von 0,95 $ je Stammaktie.
Kaminak Gold Corporation teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen Zeichnungsvereinbarungen mit Ross Beaty und Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg eingegangen ist, die eine Investition durch Beaty und Zebra in Höhe von jeweils 6,76 Mio. CAD vorsehen. Kaminak entsteht hieraus ein gesamter Bruttoerlös von 13,52 Mio. CAD. Im Rahmen [...]
Kaminak Gold is pleased to announce that Goldcorp has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kaminak by way of plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Kaminak shareholders will receive 0.10896 of a common share of Goldcorp for each Kaminak Share held and Kaminak will become a [...]
Kaminak Gold is pleased to announce that the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kaminak by Goldcorp by way of plan of arrangement has been approved by the holders of Kaminak Shares and options. At the special meeting of Kaminak shareholders and optionholders held on July 12, a special resolution [...]
Kaminak Gold is pleased to announce that the Phase I, 2016 exploration program at the Coffee Gold Project, located 130 km south of the city of Dawson, Yukon, has now commenced. Further to the May 5th, 2016 Kaminak news release, the program is designed to test resource expansion potential proximal to the proposed mine site as well as to further [...]
Kaminak Gold is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on May 25, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted to re-elect the Company's seven member Board of Directors as well as to approve Kaminak's Amended and Restated Option Plan, a Restricted Share Unit Plan and a Deferred Share Unit Plan [...]
Kaminak Gold is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Goldcorp, pursuant to which Goldcorp has agreed to acquire by way of a plan of arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kaminak in an all-share transaction. The total consideration offered for the Kaminak shares is approximately C$520 [...]