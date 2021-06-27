Nevgold Resource Corp.

Silver Predator and Nevgold Resource are pleased to announce the closing of the arrangement whereby Silver Predator has acquired all of the outstanding securities of Nevgold pursuant to an agreement dated December 9, 2011, as amended and restated January 10. With the completion of this arrangement, Nathan A. Tewalt has been appointed as Chief [...]
Nevgold is pleased to announce that its securityholders have approved the proposed plan of arrangement involving Nevgold, its securityholders and Silver Predator pursuant to which Silver Predator will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Nevgold. At the special meeting of securityholders of Nevgold held today, (i) 99.4% of the votes cast by [...]
Nevgold is pleased to announce that it has obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to the proposed plan of arrangement involving Nevgold, its securityholders and Silver Predator pursuant to which Silver Predator will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Nevgold. Nevgold is mailing to its [...]
Silver and Nevgold Resource are pleased to announce that they have entered into a pre-arrangement agreement pursuant to which Silver Predator will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Nevgold. A summary of the principal terms of the Proposed Transaction, as well as the description of the mineral properties of Silver Predator and Nevgold [...]
Silver Predator and Nevgold are pleased to announce that they have entered into a letter of intent whereby Silver Predator will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Nevgold. Nathan Tewalt, Chief Executive Officer of Nevgold, will be assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer of Silver Predator upon completion of