St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd.

St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2012
Übernahme
Claude Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Claude Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd.

  • Claude Resources schließt Übernahme von St. Eugene Mining ab
    Claude Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass die Übernahme von St. Eugene Mining abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Claude alle ausstehenden Aktien von St. Eugene, die noch nicht im Besitz von Claude waren, erworben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhielten Aktionäre von St. Eugene 0,0789 einer Claude-Aktie für jede St. Eugene-Aktie. Zudem [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.02.2012
    von Redaktion

Nachrichten, englisch zu St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd.


