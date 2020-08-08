St. Eugene Mining Corporation Ltd.

Claude Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass die Übernahme von St. Eugene Mining abgeschlossen wurde. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Claude alle ausstehenden Aktien von St. Eugene, die noch nicht im Besitz von Claude waren, erworben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhielten Aktionäre von St. Eugene 0,0789 einer Claude-Aktie für jede St. Eugene-Aktie. Zudem [...]
St. Eugene Mining Corporation Limited announces today that the plan of arrangement involving St. Eugene, Claude Resources Inc. and Satori Resources Inc. is complete and accordingly, St. Eugene has received approval for its common shares to be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange effective today. As previously disclosed, the Acquisition was [...]
St. Eugene Mining announced today that the plan of arrangement providing for the acquisition by Claude Resources, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of St. Eugene will close on February 1, 2012. As such, February 1, 2012 will be the final trading day for St. Eugene's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Information concerning the [...]
St. Eugene Mining announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the plan of arrangement providing for the acquisitionby Claude Resources Inc., of all of the issued and outstanding shares of St. Eugene. As previously disclosed, the Acquisition was approved by St. Eugene shareholders on January 17 [...]
St. Eugene Mining announces that its shareholders approved the acquisition, by Claude Resources, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of St. Eugene (that Claude does not already own), pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Acquisition, St. Eugene shareholders will receive, for each share held: (i) 0.0789 of [...]
St. Eugene Mining announces the remainder of its 2011 exploration results from the Amisk Gold Joint Venture Project in northeastern Saskatchewan. Highlights from the program include: 6.24 grams of gold per tonne and 23.5 grams of silver per tonne over 12.0 metres and 3.39 percent zinc and 0.91 percent lead over 1.81 metres in hole AL-11-318, 1.95 [...]