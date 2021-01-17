Canada Coal Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es mit dem Cannabis-Dienstleister Ayurcann Inc. einen endgültigen Unternehmenszusammenschlussvertrag abgeschlossen hat, der. Vorbehaltlich bestimmter Bedingungen und der Zustimmung der Aktionäre und Aufsichtsbehörden wird dieser zu einem Reverse Takeover von Canada Coal führen wird. Der entstehende [...]
Canada Coal Inc. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Absichtserklärung bezüglich der Übernahme von Medcolcanna S.A.S. unterzeichnet hat. Medcolcanna hält verschiedene Lizenzen für die Produktion von Cannabis und die Herstellung und den Vertrieb entsprechender Erzeugnisse. Zudem verfügt das Unternehmen in der Nähe der kolumbianischen [...]
Canada Coal Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated November 24, 2020 with Ayurcann Inc. which, subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, will result in a reverse takeover of Canada Coal . It is currently anticipated that the Proposed Transaction [...]
Canada Coal Inc. : It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of the Company shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Board of the Company states that “we are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce’s passing and our thoughts and deepest [...]
Canada Coal Inc. , announces that it has terminated its proposed business combination with Mijem Inc. first announced on November 20th, 2019. Despite having received shareholder approval to the proposed transaction with Mijem at an annual and special meeting of Canada Coal’s shareholders held on February 7th, 2020, regrettably Mijem was not [...]
Canada Coal Inc. , is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arms-length definitive combination agreement dated November 15, 2019 with Mijem Inc. to combine the businesses of the two companies. The Agreement outlines the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and Mijem will complete a transaction that will result in a reverse [...]
Canada Coal Inc. , announces that effective December 17th, 2018, the Company’s shares will begin trading on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CCK.H. As a result of the Company’s inability to meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements of the Exchange, the Company applied to move to the Exchange’s subsidiary [...]