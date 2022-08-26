GoviEx Uranium und Denison Mines gaben gestern eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach die afrikanischen Uran-Projekte der beiden Unternehmen zusammengeführt werden. Auf diese Weise soll ein führendes Uranentwicklungsunternehmen mit Fokus auf Afrika entstehen. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird GoviEx Denisons Tochterunternehmen Rockgate Capital Corp [...]
Denison Mines ließ gestern mitteilen, dass etwa 100.541.657 Stammaktien von Rockgate Capital im Rahmen des Angebots von Denison, alle ausstehenden Aktien von Rockgate zu erwerben, rechtsgültig hinterlegt wurden. Dies entspricht etwa 86% aller ausstehenden Rockgate-Aktien, für welche bis spätestens zum 21. November 2013 wie vereinbart Stammaktien [...]
Denison Mines teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen ein Übernahmeangebot für alle ausstehenden Aktien von Rockgate Capital im Austausch für Denison‑Aktien plant, bei dem die Aktionäre von Rockgate für jede gehaltene Aktie 0,192 Stammaktien von Denison erhalten würden. Damit würde eine Rockgate‑Aktie mit 0,23 USD bewertet, wodurch sich der [...]
Wie Mega Uranium und Rockgate Capital gestern bekannt gaben, haben die beiden Unternehmen eine bindende Absichtserklärung bezüglich einer Fusion unterzeichnet. Im Zuge des Zusammenschlusses erhalten die Aktionäre Rockgates für jede Rockgate-Aktie 2,2 Aktien von Mega Uranium. Das Tauschverhältnis entspricht einem implizierten Preis von 0,25 CAD je [...]
Rockgate Capital is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Rockgate by Denison Mines by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was approved at a special meeting of securityholders of Rockgate on January 15, 2014 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 16 [...]
Rockgate Capital announces that the election of directors occurred today at its 2013 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. As outlined in the Management Information Circular prepared for the Annual Meeting, management originally intended to nominate Karl Kottmeier, Bryan Hyde, Allen Ambrose, Edward Ford, Doug Ford, Philip Williams and Gordon [...]
Rockgate Capital advises that Denison Mines has announced that, as of 4:00 p.m.on December 6, 2013, 104,852,532 common shares of Rockgate had been validly deposited to Denison's offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Rockgate. Rockgate understands that Denison has taken up and accepted for payment all such shares, representing greater [...]
Rockgate Capital announced today that Messrs. Doug Ford, Edward Ford, Allen Ambrose, Gord Neal and Phil Williams resigned from its board of directors. Messrs. Ron Hochstein, William Rand, W. Robert Dengler and Ms. Catherine Stefan, all current directors of Denison Mines, were appointed to fill the resulting vacancies. Messrs. Karl Kottmeier and [...]
Rockgate Capital announced that Denison Mines has agreed to reduce the 90% fully diluted minimum tender condition contained in the terms of its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rockgate for 0.192 of a common share of Denison to 66 2/3% of the Rockgate shares on a fully diluted basis. Karl Kottmeier, CEO & President of [...]