Der Nickelexplorer Heron Resources und TriAusMin gaben gestern in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung eingegangen sind, die den Zusammenschluss der beiden australischen Unternehmen vorsieht. Dabei sollen die Aktionäre von TriAusMin für je 2,33 TriAusMin-Aktien eine Aktie von Heron erhalten.
Heron Resources announces that, further to its press release dated June 11, 2018, it has given notice to TSX Trust Company to close the Canadian register of the Company’s ordinary shares. The effective date of the of closing of the Canadian Register is expected to be on or around Dec 31, 2019. The Company’s ordinary shares have not [...]
Major milestone achieved with the commencement of ore processing at the Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Mine Operations now expected to progressively ramp-up to an estimated throughput capacity of 1.5Mtpa Hydraulic mining is operating at full production rate Underground development advance has exceeded plan for the third consecutive month - 1.4 km of [...]
Large area Induced Polarisation survey recently completed north of the Woodlawn Mine has delineated a number of significant IP anomalies, with two key targets: Coincident chargeability and conductivity anomaly at Murphy’s prospect Large chargeability anomaly at Bucklands North prospect Anomalies lie on Heron’s granted mining lease and [...]
First underground development ore delivered to ROM pad Underground development advance exceeding plan Hydraulic mining commissioning well advanced Overall process plant completion at 98% end February Process plant commissioning at 63% end February First concentrate production now scheduled for early Quarter 2 Heron Resources Ltd. is pleased to [...]
Heron Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has received the delivery of the IsaMillTM to the Company’s wholly owned Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project in New South Wales. This item of equipment provides the critical fine grinding capability and is an integral part of the Woodlawn processing plant. Commenting on the delivery, Heron’s [...]