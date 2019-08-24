Menü
Tigray Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
05.2014
Übernahme
East Africa Metals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Tigray Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden. Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
