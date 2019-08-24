Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Tigray Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Wie East Africa Metals und Tigray Resources gestern in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt gaben, sind die beiden Unternehmen eine verbindliche Vereinbarung eingegangen. Dieser zufolge soll East Africa sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Tigray erwerben, die es nicht bereits hält. Es wurde ein Tauschverhältnis von 0,55 [...]
East Africa Metals and Tigray Resources are pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice issued a final court order on May 6, 2014 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement became effective as of 12:01 a.m. on May 7, 2014 and East Africa has now acquired [...]
Tigray Resources announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday in Vancouver. A total of 47.2 million common shares, representing approximately 65.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Tigray shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all [...]
The following news release replaces the one disseminated at 6:00 AM ET, April 7th, 2014. Correction to drill zone interpretation. Interpretation of Upper Lode in WMD012 was incorrect. This mineralized zone is interpreted to be the Main Lode, which is now reflected in the amended and restated news release below. Tigray Resources Inc. is pleased to [...]
Tigray Resources is pleased to announce diamond drill results from Phase 2 drilling at the Mato Bula discovery at Adyabo. Six additional holes have been completed, totalling 1,117 metres. Drilling on 80 metre sections targeted extensions to mineralization defined during the Phase 1 diamond drilling campaign. This drilling has extended Upper Lode [...]
Tigray announces a total of 2,630,000 incentive stock options, under its Stock Option Plan, which were granted to certain employees, consultants and directors of the Company have been cancelled. All of the incentive stock options were priced at $1.31 and had an expiry date of September 8, 2016. The optionees agreed to the Company's request to [...]