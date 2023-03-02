Menü
Pretium Resources Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
März 2022
Übernahme
Newcrest Mining Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Pretium Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Newcrest Mining Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Pretium Resources Inc.

  • Newcrest schließt Akquisition von Pretium Resources ab
    Newcrest Mining Ltd. meldet heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im November vergangenen Jahres angekündigten Übernahme von Pretium Resources Inc. Pretivm besitzt die Mine Brucejack in der aussichtsreichen Region Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Kanada. Brucejack nahm im Juli 2017 die kommerzielle Produktion auf und ist eine der [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.03.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Newcrest will Pretium Resources kaufen
    Newcrest Mining Ltd. gab jüngst eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach das Unternehmen alle ausgegebnen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Pretium Resources Inc., die es nicht bereits besitzt, erwerben wird. Der Vorstand von Pretivm hat den Pretivm-Aktionären einstimmig empfohlen, für die Transaktion zu stimmen, und hat für alle Pretivm-Aktien, die sich [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.11.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Pretium Resources meldet Quartalszahlen für Q2 20
    Pretium Resources Inc. gab kürzlich die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2020 bekannt. Den Angaben zufolge wurde während der drei Monate eine Produktion von insgesamt 90.419 Unzen Gold und 109.332 Unzen Silber verzeichnet. Durch den Verkauf von 96.047 Unzen Gold und 83.642 Unzen Silber generierte das Unternehmen einen [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.08.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Pretium Resources veröffentlicht Jahresergebnisse für 2019
    Pretium Resources Inc. meldete gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2019. Den Daten zufolge wurden im vierten Quartal 96.237 Unzen Gold und 147.988 Unzen Silber produziert. Im Gesamtjahr erreichte die Produktion 354.405 Unzen Gold und 516.977 Unzen Silber. Die Umsätze beliefen sich im [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Pretium Resources: Produktionszahlen für viertes Quartal und Gesamtjahr 2018
    Pretium Resources Inc. meldete die Produktionszahlen der Mine Brucejack für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2018. Im vierten Quartal 2018 wurden 96.342 Unzen Gold produziert. Damit erzielte die Brucejack-Mine 59% des für die zweite Jahreshälfte 2018 gesetzten Produktionszieles von 200.000 Unzen. Die Goldgewinnungsrate entsprach 97,0 [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.01.2019
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Pretium Resources Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


