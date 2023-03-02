Newcrest Mining Ltd. meldet heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im November vergangenen Jahres angekündigten Übernahme von Pretium Resources Inc. Pretivm besitzt die Mine Brucejack in der aussichtsreichen Region Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Kanada. Brucejack nahm im Juli 2017 die kommerzielle Produktion auf und ist eine der [...]
Newcrest Mining Ltd. gab jüngst eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach das Unternehmen alle ausgegebnen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Pretium Resources Inc., die es nicht bereits besitzt, erwerben wird. Der Vorstand von Pretivm hat den Pretivm-Aktionären einstimmig empfohlen, für die Transaktion zu stimmen, und hat für alle Pretivm-Aktien, die sich [...]
Pretium Resources Inc. gab kürzlich die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2020 bekannt. Den Angaben zufolge wurde während der drei Monate eine Produktion von insgesamt 90.419 Unzen Gold und 109.332 Unzen Silber verzeichnet. Durch den Verkauf von 96.047 Unzen Gold und 83.642 Unzen Silber generierte das Unternehmen einen [...]
Pretium Resources Inc. meldete gestern die finanziellen und operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2019. Den Daten zufolge wurden im vierten Quartal 96.237 Unzen Gold und 147.988 Unzen Silber produziert. Im Gesamtjahr erreichte die Produktion 354.405 Unzen Gold und 516.977 Unzen Silber. Die Umsätze beliefen sich im [...]
Pretium Resources Inc. meldete die Produktionszahlen der Mine Brucejack für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2018. Im vierten Quartal 2018 wurden 96.342 Unzen Gold produziert. Damit erzielte die Brucejack-Mine 59% des für die zweite Jahreshälfte 2018 gesetzten Produktionszieles von 200.000 Unzen. Die Goldgewinnungsrate entsprach 97,0 [...]
Pretium Resources announced that the previously announced acquisition of the Company by Newcrest Mining by way of a plan of arrangement has been successfully completed. Information for Former Pretivm Shareholders Pretivm has applied to cease being a reporting issuer and the Pretivm shares are expected t0 be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange [...]
S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index: The shareholders of Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Pretium Resources Inc. have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Pretium Resources will be exchanged for 0.8084 shares of Newcrest Mining or [...]
Pretium Resources announced that all regulatory approvals required to close the previously announced acquisition of the Company by Newcrest Mining by way of a plan of arrangement have now been received. The receipt of approval under the Investment Canada Act on February 25, 2022 was the final regulatory approval required to close the Transaction [...]
Pretium Resources announced that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced acquisition of the Company by Newcrest Mining by way of a plan of arrangement. The Transaction remains subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and receipt of clearance under the [...]
Pretium Resources announced that the Company's Securityholders approved the previously announced acquisition of Pretivm by Newcrest Mining Limited by way of a plan of arrangement at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today. The special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by 95.48% of the votes cast by Pretivm's [...]