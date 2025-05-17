Menü
Inova Resources Ltd.

Inova Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
November 2013
Übernahme
Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group Co. Ltd


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Inova Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group Co. Ltd statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Inova Resources Ltd.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Inova Resources Ltd.

  • Inova Resources Limited: Shanxi Donghui Accelerates Payment Terms for Takeover Offer
    Inova Resources advises shareholders that Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group Co., Ltd (Shanxi Donghui) has announced an acceleration of the payment terms for shareholders who accept its takeover offer for all the shares in the Company at a price of A$0.22 per share. Shanxi Donghui has announced that Inova shareholders who accept the Offer [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.11.2013
    von Marketwired
  • Inova Resources Announces Board Changes
    Inova Resources today announces the resignation from the Board of Mr Stephen McIntosh and Mr Stewart Beckman. Messrs McIntosh and Beckman were appointed in May 2012 as nominees of the Company's former majority shareholder, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., which on Friday, 1 November 2013, announced that it had accepted all of its shares in Inova [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.11.2013
    von Marketwired
  • IVA-Letter From the Chairman
    Dear Fellow Inova Resources Shareholder, Your Recommending Directors recommend that you Accept Shanxi Donghui's Offer as soon as possible. Since I wrote to you on 27 September 2013 in the Target's Statement, Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group has successfully secured all necessary Australian and Chinese approvals for its off-market [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.11.2013
    von Marketwired
  • IVA-Takeover Offer Now Unconditional
    Inova Resources has received notice from Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group that it has received acceptances for 59.7% of the Shares under its takeover offer for all the shares in the Company at a price of A$0.22 per share, and has declared the Offer free from all conditions. The Company's 56.1% majority shareholder, Turquoise Hill [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.11.2013
    von Marketwired
  • Inova Resources Quarterly Report for the Three Months Ending 30 September 2013
    Safety performance for the Quarter continued its positive trend with annual safety targets on track to being met for 2013. Mine production reached a record high for the Quarter with 447,168 tonnes mined. Processing volumes also reached a high with 433,421 tonnes of ore processed. Recoveries steadied at 85.3% for copper and 65.0% for gold.
    weiterlesen
    31.10.2013
    von Marketwired

