Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Inova Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group Co. Ltd statt.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Wie der australische Gold-, Kupfer- und Molybdänproduzent Inova Resources diese Woche mitteilte, hat Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group angekündigt, sämtliche Stammaktien Inovas zu einem Preis von 0,22 AUD je Aktie erwerben zu wollen. Shanxi Donghui ist bereits eine Vereinbarung mit Turquoise Hill Resources, dem Hauptanteilhaber Inovas [...]
Ivanhoe Australia gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die im Frühjahr angekündigte Namensänderung zu "Inova Resources" vollzogen hat. Die Aktionäre Ivanhoes hatten dieser in der jährlichen Hauptversammlung am 28. Mai zugestimmt. Die Aktien des Unternehmens werden auch weiterhin unter dem Kürzel "IVA" an der ASX und der TSX gehandelt.
Wie Ivanhoe Australia gestern bekannt gab, plant das Unternehmen eine Namensänderung zu ''Inova Resources Limited''. Als Grund für die Namensänderung wurden die erheblichen Neuerungen angegeben, die während des letzten Jahres vorgenommen wurden. Darunter zählen unter anderem der neue Vorstand wie auch der neue CEO des Unternehmens. Über die [...]
Inova Resources advises shareholders that Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group Co., Ltd (Shanxi Donghui) has announced an acceleration of the payment terms for shareholders who accept its takeover offer for all the shares in the Company at a price of A$0.22 per share. Shanxi Donghui has announced that Inova shareholders who accept the Offer [...]
Inova Resources today announces the resignation from the Board of Mr Stephen McIntosh and Mr Stewart Beckman. Messrs McIntosh and Beckman were appointed in May 2012 as nominees of the Company's former majority shareholder, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., which on Friday, 1 November 2013, announced that it had accepted all of its shares in Inova [...]
Dear Fellow Inova Resources Shareholder, Your Recommending Directors recommend that you Accept Shanxi Donghui's Offer as soon as possible. Since I wrote to you on 27 September 2013 in the Target's Statement, Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group has successfully secured all necessary Australian and Chinese approvals for its off-market [...]
Inova Resources has received notice from Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group that it has received acceptances for 59.7% of the Shares under its takeover offer for all the shares in the Company at a price of A$0.22 per share, and has declared the Offer free from all conditions. The Company's 56.1% majority shareholder, Turquoise Hill [...]
Safety performance for the Quarter continued its positive trend with annual safety targets on track to being met for 2013. Mine production reached a record high for the Quarter with 447,168 tonnes mined. Processing volumes also reached a high with 433,421 tonnes of ore processed. Recoveries steadied at 85.3% for copper and 65.0% for gold.