Den Angaben zufolge werden die Aktien von Balmoral vollständig gegen Aktien von Wallbridge getauscht. Demnach erhalten die Aktionäre pro Balmoral-Aktie 0,71 einer Wallbridge-Stammaktie. Entsprechend werden Balmoral-Aktionäre nach Abschluss der Transaktion 18% des entstehenden Unternehmens halten. Das Tauschverhältnis entspricht einem Kaufpreis von [...]
Eric Sprott gab gestern bekannt, dass er durch 2176423 Ontario Ltd. zu Investmentzwecken 1.000.000 Stammaktien von Balmoral Resources Ltd. erworben hat. An der Toronto Stock Exchange wurden 0,47 $ je Aktie bzw. insgesamt rund 466.000 $ bezahlt. Sprott kontrolliert damit nun 16.130.353 Aktien und 2.941.176 Warrants des kanadischen Unternehmens.
Balmoral Resources Ltd. gab gestern bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 8.930.000 Quebec-Flow-Through-Aktien des Unternehmens zu einem Preis von 0,51 Dollar je Quebec-Flow-Through-Aktie für einen Bruttoerlös von 4,55 Millionen Dollar ausgegeben werden. Die Nettoeinnahmen sollen für [...]
Balmoral Resources Ltd. gab vor kurzem bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 6.086.957 Flow-Through-Stammaktien des Unternehmens zu einem Preis von 0,23 Dollar je Flow-Through-Aktie ausgegeben werden. Die Bruttoeinnahmen sollen zur Finanzierung von Explorationsausgaben der [...]
Balmoral Resources Limited meldete gestern den Abschluss einer im September angekündigten Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung mit vier institutionellen Investoren aus dem kanadischen Quebec. Demnach hat das Unternehmen 3.448.276 Stammaktien zum Preis von je 0,58 CAD ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös beläuft sich auf 2 Mio. $. Die Stammaktien [...]
Wallbridge Mining Company and Balmoral Resources are pleased to announce the completion of the previously-announced Plan of Arrangement between the Parties. With completion of the Arrangement Wallbridge has now acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Balmoral in exchange for consideration of 0.71 of a common share of Wallbridge [...]
Balmoral Resources announces that it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Wallbridge Mining Company pursuant to which Wallbridge has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Balmoral in exchange for consideration of 0.71 of a common [...]
Eric Sprott announces that, between May 4th and May 8th, 2020, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired ownership of 4,500,000 common shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd. over the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of approximately $0.64 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $2,871,900 [...]
Balmoral Resources is pleased to announce that an overwhelming majority of the securityholders who cast votes at the Special Meeting of the Company yesterday afternoon in Vancouver, British Columbia and online have voted in favour of the special resolution approving the arrangement with Wallbridge Mining Company originally announced March 2, 2020 [...]
Balmoral Resources announced today a new, very high-grade gold discovery on its Fenelon Property in Quebec. The Reaper gold discovery returned an intercept of 858.00 g/t gold over 1.06 m, as part of a broader 2.97 m wide mineralized zone grading 307.89 g/t gold. The Reaper discovery occurs along the western margin of the Area 51 intrusion on the [...]