Eric Sprott gab gestern bekannt, dass er durch 2176423 Ontario Ltd. zu Investmentzwecken 1.000.000 Stammaktien von Balmoral Resources Ltd. erworben hat. An der Toronto Stock Exchange wurden 0,47 $ je Aktie bzw. insgesamt rund 466.000 $ bezahlt. Sprott kontrolliert damit nun 16.130.353 Aktien und 2.941.176 Warrants des kanadischen Unternehmens.