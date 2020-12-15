Granite Creek Copper Ltd. und Copper North Mining Corp. meldeten gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung, wonach Copper North durch Granite Creek übernommen werden soll. Den Angaben zufolge wird Granite sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von Copper North erwerben, die sich noch nicht im Besitz des Unternehmens befinden. Die Aktionäre von Copper North [...]
Copper North Mining gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen einem seiner Angestellten insgesamt 150.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt hat. Diese haben einen Ausübungspreis von 0,07 $ je Aktie und unterliegen zu je einem Drittel keiner Sperrfrist bzw. einer Sperrfrist von einem und zwei Jahren. Die Laufzeit der Optionen endet am 7. Januar 2020.
Copper North Mining gab heute bekannt, dass gemäß dem Aktienoptionsplan des Unternehmens den Direktoren, Führungskräften und Mitarbeitern 3.450.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt wurden. Die Aktienoptionen sind zu einem Preis von 0,06 $ je Aktie ausübbar. Für 2.550.000 Optionen gelten teilweise Sperrfristen von bis zu zwei Jahren:
Granite Creek Copper Ltd. and Copper North Mining Corp. are pleased to announce that, further to their news release dated August 31, 2020, Granite Creek has completed its acquisition of Copper North. The transaction combines Copper North's PEA-stage Carmacks Copper-Gold Project with Granite Creek's Stu Copper-Gold Project, creating a significant [...]
Granite Creek Copper Ltd. is pleased to report that Copper North Mining Corp. has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Granite Creek will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper North it does not already own. The final [...]
Granite Creek Copper and Copper North Mining announced today that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Granite Creek has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding Copper North common shares not already owned by Granite Creek through a plan of arrangement under the BC Business Corporations Act. Upon completion [...]
A special meeting of holders of common shares of Copper North Mining Corp. has been called for January 29, 2020. The Meeting has been called by H. Coyne & Sons Ltd., a concerned shareholder of Copper North . A Notice of Special Meeting was filed on Copper North's SEDAR profile on November 29, 2019, confirming a record date of December 5, 2019 [...]
James Allan Coyne announces that he has filed an update to his early warning report of 7th October 2019 in connection with the 8,368,141 Common shares of the Issuer and 375,000 warrants, representing approximately 9.7% pre and 10.2% post exercise of the 85,900,413 issued and outstanding common shares that he controls. James Coyne has expanded the [...]