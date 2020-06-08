Cobriza Metals Corp.

Candente Copper und Cobriza Metals gaben gestern in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung bekannt, eine Vereinbarung getroffen zu haben, wonach Candente Copper alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Cobriza Metals erwerben wird. Bei einem Tauschverhältnis von einer Candente-Aktie für zwei Cobriza-Aktien wird Candente voraussichtlich 12,2 Mio [...]
Cobriza Metals gab gestern den Wechsel von der Toronto Stock Exchange an die TSX Venture Exchange bekannt. Ab morgen werden die Aktien des Unternehmens an der TSXV gelistet, die Notierung an der TSX wird zeitgleich aufgehoben. Der Wechsel steht im Zusammenhang mit den Mindestanforderungen bezüglich der Marktkapitalisierung an der TSX.
Candente Copper and Cobriza Metals are pleased to announce that Candente Copper has acquired ownership and control of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cobriza, pursuant to the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. Under the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Cobriza Shares [...]
Candente Copper and Cobriza Metals are pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order on September 6, 2013 approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. Assuming all other conditions to completion of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, it is expected [...]
Candente Copper and Cobriza Metals are pleased to jointly announce that at the annual and special meeting of Cobriza's shareholders held today, the Cobriza shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement with Candente Copper. The resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 94.95% of the votes cast by Cobriza [...]
Candente Copper and Cobriza Metals are pleased to jointly announce that they have executed a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Candente Copper will acquire, in an all-share transaction, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cobriza by way of proposed statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act [...]
Cobriza Metals announces that effective at the opening, Thursday, November 22, 2012, the shares of Cobriza will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchangeand concurrently will be delisted from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company has chosen to move from the TSX to the TSXV solely due to minimum market capitalization requirements of [...]