Cobriza Metals Corp.

Cobriza Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
September 2013
Übernahme
Candente Copper Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cobriza Metals Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Candente Copper Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
