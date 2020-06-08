Cobriza Metals Corp.

Cobriza Metals gab gestern den Wechsel von der Toronto Stock Exchange an die TSX Venture Exchange bekannt. Ab morgen werden die Aktien des Unternehmens an der TSXV gelistet, die Notierung an der TSX wird zeitgleich aufgehoben. Der Wechsel steht im Zusammenhang mit den Mindestanforderungen bezüglich der Marktkapitalisierung an der TSX.