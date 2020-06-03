New Klondike Exploration Ltd.

United Reef gab gestern bekannt, dass die Aktien des Unternehmens ab heute an der TSX Venture Exchange unter dem neuen Namen New Klondike Exploration Limited gehandelt werden. Das Kürzel ändert sich im Zuge der Namensänderung von "URP" zu "NK". Gleichzeitig findet eine Aktienkonsolidierung der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien des [...]
New Klondike Exploration announces that effective today Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as the Directors of the Company. Messrs. Coulter and Supol have also resigned as the Officers of the Company. As such, the Company has no remaining Officers or Directors. Effective August 28, 2015 the Company's shares were halted [...]
New Klondike Exploration announces that Mr. Harry Hodge has resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons. Mr. George Supol has been appointed as a Director of the Company to fill the vacancy on the Board. Mr. Supol has been associated with the Company since December 2010 in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer and he will continue [...]
New Klondike is issuing this press release at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has contravened Exchange Requirements and its previous undertaking to the Exchange, as set out in a press release dated November 8, 2013, to hold a shareholder meeting within the prescribed time. The Company held its last shareholder meeting on [...]
New Klondike Exploration is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of a 1% net smelter returns royalty interest to Franco-Nevada in consideration for $50,000 for all of the Company's right, title and interest in the NSR. The NSR was originally granted to the Company in 1993 as partial consideration for the purchase of the Company's 50 [...]
New Klondike Exploration is pleased to announce that it has completed the debt settlements with two creditors previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 23, 2014. The creditors received a total of 792,700 common shares of New Klondike with a deemed value of $0.05 per share in settlement of current liabilities totaling $39,635 [...]