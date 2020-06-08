Nachdem Coastal Gold Corp. vergangene Woche ein Übernahmeangebot von First Mining Finance Corp. bekommen hatte, erhöhte Sulliden Capital Mining Inc. sein Angebot von Anfang März. Sulliden bietet nun 0,05 Sulliden-Aktien sowie 0,01 $ in bar je Coastal-Aktie. Infolge des neuen Sulliden-Angebots wies Coastal das Angebot von First Mining zurück.
Coastal Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es ein Übernahmeangebot von First Mining Finance Corp. erhalten hat, wonach First Mining anbietet, alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Coastal Gold für 0,122 einer First-Mining-Aktie für jede Coastal-Gold-Stammaktie zu erwerben. Der Vorstand von Coastal Gold prüft derzeit mit Finanz- und Rechtsberatern das [...]
Sulliden Mining Capital und Coastal Gold haben eine Vereinbarung getroffen, wonach Sulliden alle ausgegeben und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Coastal Gold erwirbt. Durch diesen Deal erhält Sulliden das Hope-Brook-Goldprojekt in Neufundland. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Sulliden im Tausch gegen eigene Aktien alle ausstehenden Coastal-Stammaktien [...]
Castillian Resources gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Namensänderung zu "Coastal Gold Corporation" vollzogen hat. Diese fand im Rahmen der Übernahme von Ridgemont Iron Ore statt, deren Abschluss am Freitag gemeldet worden war und durch welche Ridgemont zum 100%-Tochterunternehmen Castillians wurde. Die Aktien von Coastal Gold [...]
Castillian Resources Corporation und Ridgemont Iron Ore Corporation gaben am Freitag den Abschluss eines Fusionsvertrages bekannt. Die Unternehmen werden sich mit einem Tauschverhältnis von 0,593 Castillian-Stammaktien für eine Ridgemont-Stammaktie zusammenschließen. Basierend auf den volumengewichteten 20-Tage-Durchschnitsskursen entspricht dies [...]
First Mining Finance and Coastal Gold Mining are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement. Under the Arrangement, First Mining has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Coastal Gold. Shareholders of Coastal Gold are entitled to receive 0.1625 First Mining common shares for each common [...]
Coastal Gold and First Mining Finance are pleased to announce that on July 3, 2015, Coastal Gold has received the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for the acquisition of Coastal Gold by First Mining by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Arrangement is anticipated to become effective [...]
Coastal Gold and First Mining Finance are pleased to announce that Coastal Gold received the overwhelming approval of its shareholders at the special meeting held today to consider the acquisition of Coastal Gold by First Mining by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Coastal Gold will be seeking a final order [...]
Coastal Gold announces that it has accepted an increased offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Coastal Gold from First Mining Finance by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). In connection with the acceptance of the Revised FMF Offer, the Corporation entered into a new arrangement agreement [...]
Coastal Gold announces that, pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated March 1, 2015 between Coastal Gold and Sulliden Mining Capital, it has received the consent of Sulliden and has postponed its special meeting of shareholders to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The Meeting will be held at 65 Queen Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto. In connection [...]