Nachdem Coastal Gold Corp. vergangene Woche ein Übernahmeangebot von First Mining Finance Corp. bekommen hatte, erhöhte Sulliden Capital Mining Inc. sein Angebot von Anfang März. Sulliden bietet nun 0,05 Sulliden-Aktien sowie 0,01 $ in bar je Coastal-Aktie. Infolge des neuen Sulliden-Angebots wies Coastal das Angebot von First Mining zurück.