Menü
Suche
 

Coastal Gold Corp.

Coastal Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2015
Übernahme
First Mining Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Coastal Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch First Mining Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Coastal Gold Corp.

  • Bieterschlacht um Coastal Gold
    Nachdem Coastal Gold Corp. vergangene Woche ein Übernahmeangebot von First Mining Finance Corp. bekommen hatte, erhöhte Sulliden Capital Mining Inc. sein Angebot von Anfang März. Sulliden bietet nun 0,05 Sulliden-Aktien sowie 0,01 $ in bar je Coastal-Aktie. Infolge des neuen Sulliden-Angebots wies Coastal das Angebot von First Mining zurück.
    weiterlesen
    04.05.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Coastal Gold erhält neues Übernahmeangebot
    Coastal Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es ein Übernahmeangebot von First Mining Finance Corp. erhalten hat, wonach First Mining anbietet, alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Coastal Gold für 0,122 einer First-Mining-Aktie für jede Coastal-Gold-Stammaktie zu erwerben. Der Vorstand von Coastal Gold prüft derzeit mit Finanz- und Rechtsberatern das [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.04.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sulliden Mining Capital kauft Coastal Gold Corp.
    Sulliden Mining Capital und Coastal Gold haben eine Vereinbarung getroffen, wonach Sulliden alle ausgegeben und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Coastal Gold erwirbt. Durch diesen Deal erhält Sulliden das Hope-Brook-Goldprojekt in Neufundland. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Sulliden im Tausch gegen eigene Aktien alle ausstehenden Coastal-Stammaktien [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.03.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Castillian Resources Corp.: Namensänderung zu "Coastal Gold Corp."
    Castillian Resources gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Namensänderung zu "Coastal Gold Corporation" vollzogen hat. Diese fand im Rahmen der Übernahme von Ridgemont Iron Ore statt, deren Abschluss am Freitag gemeldet worden war und durch welche Ridgemont zum 100%-Tochterunternehmen Castillians wurde. Die Aktien von Coastal Gold [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.07.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Castillian Resources Corp. und Ridgemont Iron Ore Corp. unterzeichnen Fusionsvertrag
    Castillian Resources Corporation und Ridgemont Iron Ore Corporation gaben am Freitag den Abschluss eines Fusionsvertrages bekannt. Die Unternehmen werden sich mit einem Tauschverhältnis von 0,593 Castillian-Stammaktien für eine Ridgemont-Stammaktie zusammenschließen. Basierend auf den volumengewichteten 20-Tage-Durchschnitsskursen entspricht dies [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.05.2013
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Coastal Gold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap