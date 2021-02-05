Lithium Americas Corporation.

Ende Juni hatten Western Lithium USA Corp. und Lithium Americas Corp. eine Vereinbarung für den Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt gegeben. Wie am Freitag gemeldet wurde, konnte die Transaktion inzwischen erfolgreich abgeschlossen werden. Gemäß Vereinbarung hat Western Lithium alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Lithium [...]
Ende Juni gaben Western Lithium USA Corp. und Lithium Americas Corp. eine Vereinbarung für den Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen bekannt. Demnach wird Western Lithium alle ausstehenden Aktien von Lithium Americas erwerben. Am 31. August sollen nun Aktionärsversammlungen beider Unternehmen für die Genehmigung der Transaktion abgehalten werden.
Lithium Americas Corp. is pleased to announce a definitive agreement with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. to enter into a 50/50 joint venture on the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy. The Joint Venture will go into effect following a capital contribution of US$25 million by SQM in exchange for a 50% ownership stake in Minera [...]
Western Lithium USA and Lithium Americas are pleased to announce that they have completed the plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Western Lithium acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lithium Americas in exchange for 0.789 common shares of Western Lithium for each Lithium Americas Share held. Pursuant to the Arrangement and [...]
Western Lithium USA and Lithium Americas are pleased to announce that each company held a special meeting of its shareholders earlier today, and that the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Western Lithium and Lithium Americas was approved by the shareholders of each of Western Lithium and Lithium Americas. 98.25% of the shares [...]
Western Lithium and Lithium Americas would like to remind the shareholders of Western Lithium to vote FOR the ordinary resolution approving the share issuance proposal and remind the shareholders of Lithium Americas to vote FOR the special resolution to approve the plan of arrangement and vote FOR the ordinary resolution approving the issuance of [...]
Lithium Americas is pleased to announce that it has executed a Heads of Agreement with POSCO regarding the commercialization of the Company's Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy Province, Argentina. As previously reported, POSCO and LAC's decision to commercialize the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project (the third largest known lithium brine [...]