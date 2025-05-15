Menü
Cerro Resources NL

Bergbau
Australien
Mai 2013
Übernahme
Primero Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cerro Resources NL fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Primero Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

