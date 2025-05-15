Wie Primero Mining gestern bekannt gab, hat das Unternehmen die im Dezember letzten Jahres angekündigte Übernahme von Cerro Resources erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Demzufolge hat Primero sämtliche der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien Cerros und somit auch den 69,2%-Anteil am Cerro-Del-Gallo-Projekt in Guanajuato, Mexiko, erworben. Die übrigen [...]
Primero Mining Corp. gab heute eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Cerro Resources NL bekannt, wonach Primero alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Cerro erwerben wird. Cerro ist ein Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen dessen Haupt-Asset ein 69,2%-Anteil an dem Cerro-Del-Gallo-Projekt in Guanajuato, Mexiko, ist. Goldcorp hält die [...]
Primero Mining is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced scheme of arrangement under the Australian Corporations Act 2001, whereby Primero has acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Cerro Resources. Cerro's principal asset is 69%(1) of the feasibility stage Cerro del Gallo project, a [...]
Cerro Resources announces further to its announcement of May 8, 2013 that the last date on which Cerro shares will trade on the TSX will be May 9, the same date as the last date on which Cerro shares will trade on the ASX. At the market open on May 10, the Cerro shares will be halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the shares will not [...]
Cerro Resources is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia has today made orders approving the transaction with Primero Mining to effect: the spinout of Cerro's non-Cerro del Gallo assets (Spinout) to Cerro's currently wholly owned subsidiary Santana Minerals Limited, an in-specie distribution to Cerro's Shareholders (in Australia [...]
Cerro Resources is pleased to announce that at Meetings held today in Australia, eligible Shareholders and optionholders voted to approve the resolutions put at those Meetings to the proposed transaction (Transaction) with Primero Mining to effect: the spinout of Cerro's non-Cerro del Gallo assets (Spinout) to Cerro's currently wholly owned [...]
Cerro Resources releases its Quarterly Activities Report, including the financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2013. The Quarterly Report includes information regarding the transaction with Primero Mining whereby Shareholders and Option holders will be meeting on Tuesday, 30 April, along with progress and exploration update.