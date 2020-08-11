Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2013
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Shear Diamonds Ltd. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
