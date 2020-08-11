Shear Diamonds Ltd.

Shear Diamonds is announcing the resignation of its CFO and two of its directors. Due to other significant time commitments both Pamela Strand and David Prince have resigned from the board of directors of Shear Diamonds. Greg Powell, CFO has also resigned. Shear's management and directors thank Mr Prince and Ms Strand for their efforts and guidance [...]
Shear Diamonds is updating its financial and operational status. On September 4, 2012 Shear announced that it had suspended production of its high grade stockpiles at its 100% owned Jericho diamond mine as a result of continuing weak world diamond prices. That decision was made following discussion with Shear's diamond marketing partner and lender [...]
Shear Diamonds announces that it has suspended production of its high grade stockpiles at the 100% owned Jericho diamond mine as a result of continuing weak world diamond prices. During this interim phase and until prices improve, Shear will look at exploration assets proximal to the Jericho site such as its Carat and Muskox properties, coupled [...]
Shear Diamonds is providing a processing update and is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manuel Rappaport to Shear's board of directors. Mr. Rappaport is a well-respected, experienced financial consultant with over 15 years in the diamond industry. He is currently a Financial and Operational Consultant for Tache Company, Shear's diamond [...]
Shear is providing a processing and operations update and also announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Shear is providing a processing and operations update with respect to the high grade concentrate stockpiles at its Jericho diamond mine: On July 6, 2012 Shear delivered its second parcel of diamonds to Tache Company N.V [...]