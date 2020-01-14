Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Nautilus Minerals Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nautilus Minerals Inc. advises that today the Company and substantially all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, obtained an order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act : sanctioning and approving the plan of compromise and arrangement among certain of the Company's subsidiaries [...]
Nautilus Minerals Inc. advises that today a plan of compromise and arrangement among certain of the Company's subsidiaries and their unsecured creditors was approved by the requisite majority of the Affected Creditors at a meeting of such creditors held for the purposes of voting on the Plan at the Vancouver, British Columbia offices of [...]
Nautilus Minerals Inc. advises that today the Company and substantially all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, obtained an order of the Supreme Court of BC in proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act authorizing: the Company to enter into an acquisition agreement with Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd. pursuant to which DSMF will [...]
Nautilus Minerals Inc. announces that, effective March 29, 2019, four of Nautilus’ five directors have resigned. Mr. John McCoach has also resigned as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tariq Al Barwani remains a director of Nautilus and has appointed the Company’s CFO, Mr. Glenn Withers, as Managing Director of Nautilus [...]
Nautilus Minerals Inc. announces that Toronto Stock Exchange has advised the Company that the common shares of Nautilus will be delisted from TSX effective at the close of market on April 3, 2019. Nautilus appealed the initial decision by TSX to delist the Company’s common shares; however, the Company’s appeal was unsuccessful. The [...]