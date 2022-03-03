Ximen gibt bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung über den Erwerb bestimmter Crown Grant-Konzessionsgebiete der historischen Goldmine Cariboo-Armelia in Camp McKinney in der Nähe des Baldy Mountain Resort im Süden von British Columbia unterzeichnet hat. Der Erwerb wird Ximens bedeutende Vermögenswerte in der Region erweitern. Cariboo-Amelia war British [...]
Wolf Wiese gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen - vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch die Regulierungsbehörde - eine Optionsvereinbarung mit Huakan International unterzeichnet hat, bei der es um den Erwerb von Mineralkonzessionen und Betriebsanlagen geht, die unter dem Namen Konzessionsgebiet J&L zusammengefasst sind und in der Bergbauregion [...]
Wie Huakan International Mining heute bekannt gab, hat das Unternehmen den Zusammenschluss mit 0996059 B.C. Limited vollzogen. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Unternehmen, das sich bis dato im Besitz mehrerer Investmentfirmen befand. Das aus dem Zusammenschluss hervorgehende Unternehmen soll den Namen und die Gesellschaftsform Huakans beibehalten [...]
Huakan International Mining reports that effective May 13, 2014 it has ceased to be a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. For further information please contact: Huakan International Mining Inc., Jeffrey Ren, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 694-2344
Huakan International Mining is pleased to announce today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2014. The shareholders of the Company, by unanimous written consent, agreed to the AGM being held on short notice, and agreed to waive the requirements for the Company to mail a proxy circular to shareholders. At the [...]
Huakan International Mining and 0996059 B.C. Ltd. report today that their previously announced amalgamation has been completed. Newco was, prior to the Amalgamation, a corporation owned by Hong Kong Huakan Investment Co., Sun Luck Asia Investment and Power Best Resources, and the corporation resulting from the Amalgamation of Huakan and Newco is [...]
Huakan International Mining reports that the vesting order dated February 21, 2014 granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in respect of approving the Company to acquire the Greenwood Gold Project has now been registered at each of the British Columbia Land Title Office and British Columbia Mineral Title Office. This brings to a final [...]
Huakan International Mining announces that it has entered into an Amalgamation Agreement with 0996059 B.C. Ltd., pursuant to which the Company will be taken private by way of an amalgamation between Newco and the Company. Newco is a corporation owned by Hong Kong Huakan Investment Co., Limited, Sun Luck Asia Investment Limited and Power Best [...]