New Carolin Gold Corp.

New Carolin Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
September 2021
Übernahme
Talisker Resources Ltd.
Carlin Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von New Carolin Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Talisker Resources Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu New Carolin Gold Corp.

  • Talisker Resources übernimmt New Carolin Gold
    New Carolin Gold Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass es am 25. Juli 2021 ein endgültiges Arrangement Agreement mit Talisker Resource Ltd. abgeschlossen hat, gemäß dem Talisker alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von New Carolin erwerben wird. Die Anteilseigner von New Carolin erhalten im Rahmen der Transaktion 0,3196 einer Stammaktie von Talisker für jede [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.07.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • New Carolin Gold gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt
    New Carolin Gold Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung plant. In deren Rahmen sollen 7.000.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,05 Dollar je Einheit für einen Bruttoerlös von 350.000 Dollar ausgegeben werden. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens und einem Aktienkaufwarrant. Jeder [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.04.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • New Carolin Gold Corp veröffentlicht Bohrergebnisse von Ladner-Lagerstätte
    New Carolin Gold Corp. gab gestern Bohrergebnisse der aktuellsten Bohrungen am Ladner-Goldprojekt bekannt, das unter anderem die Carolin-Goldmine umfasst. Die Lagerstätte liegt 18 Kilometer nordöstlich von Hope, British Columbia. Das kürzlich abgeschlossene Programm umfasste insgesamt 13 Diamantbohrlöcher, die über eine Gesamtspanne von 1.489 [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.09.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu New Carolin Gold Corp.


