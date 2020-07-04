Marathon Gold gab heute bekannt, dass die im Mai gemeldete Übernahme von Mountain Lake Resources Inc. abgeschlossen wurde. Marathon hat demnach alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Mountain Lake erworben. Durch die Transaktion wurden die Anteile beider Unternehmen an dem Valentine-Lake-Projekt in Neufundland zusammengelegt und Marathon hält nun 100 [...]
Marathon Gold today announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Marathon has acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Mountain Lake. The transaction consolidates Marathon's and Mountain Lake's respective 50% interests in the Valentine Lake Project in Newfoundland, Canada, resulting in Marathon [...]
Marathon Gold today announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the previously announced arrangement whereby Marathon Gold will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Mountain Lake Resources to consolidate Mountain Lake's and Marathon's respective 50% interests in the Valentine Lake Project, resulting in Marathon [...]
Marathon Gold is pleased to report that its shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the issuance of common shares of the Company to the security holders of Mountain Lake Resources in connection with the previously announced proposed arrangement between Marathon and Mountain Lake. Marathon's shareholders voted 99.9% in favour of the [...]
Mountain Lake Resources is pleased to report initial results from the start of the spring/summer drilling program at the Valentine Lake Project, in central Newfoundland. Step-out drilling at the Leprechaun Gold Deposit has intersected new high-grade gold mineralization up to 110 meters down-dip from previously defined Main Zone mineralization [...]