Mountain Lake Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2012
Übernahme
Marathon Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Mountain Lake Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Marathon Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Mountain Lake Resources Inc.

  • Marathon Gold schließt Übernahme von Mountain Lake Resources ab
    Marathon Gold gab heute bekannt, dass die im Mai gemeldete Übernahme von Mountain Lake Resources Inc. abgeschlossen wurde. Marathon hat demnach alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Mountain Lake erworben. Durch die Transaktion wurden die Anteile beider Unternehmen an dem Valentine-Lake-Projekt in Neufundland zusammengelegt und Marathon hält nun 100 [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.07.2012
    von Presse

Nachrichten, englisch zu Mountain Lake Resources Inc.


