Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (ehemals Arizona Gold Corp.) und Golden Predator Mining Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass alle Bedingungen für den Abschluss des zuvor angekündigten Unternehmenszusammenschlusses, gemäß dem Sabre Gold alle Stammaktien von Golden Predator erwerben wird, erfüllt wurden. Der British Columbia Supreme Court erließ am 31. August [...]
Arizona Gold Corp. und Golden Predator Mining Corp. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung getroffen haben, wonach Arizona und Golden Predator einen Zusammenschluss vereinbart haben. Auf diese Weise soll ein neuer, auf Nordamerika fokussierter Goldproduzent entstehen. Die Transaktion vereint die vollständig genehmigte, in der [...]
Viva Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, die Fusionsvereinbarung mit Golden Predator Mining Corp. vom 2. März 2021 im gegenseitigen Einvernehmen beendet wurde. Für beide Parteien fallen keine Abfindungszahlungen oder Kündigungsgebühren an. Die Auswertung habe ergeben, dass die für den Deal erforderliche Mehrheitsgrenze erreicht nicht erreicht wurde.
Golden Predator Mining Corp. und Viva Gold Corp. haben eine Vereinbarung geschlossen, wonach Golden Predator alle ausstehenden Wertpapiere von Viva Gold übernehmen wird. Gemäß Vereinbarung werden die Aktionäre von Viva 1,60 Stammaktien der Klasse A von Golden Predator für jede Stammaktie von Viva Gold erhalten, die sie zum Zeitpunkt des [...]
Golden Predator Mining Corp. veröffentlichte gestern Bohrergebnisse. Diese stammen von seinem im Herbst 2019 durchgeführten Explorationsprogramm, das am unternehmenseigenen Brewery-Creek-Projekt durchgeführt wurde. Dieses befindet sich etwa 45 Minuten von Dawson City, Yukon entfernt. In 9 der anfänglichen 10 Bohrlöcher wurden deutliche [...]
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. and Golden Predator Mining Corp. are pleased to announce that all conditions to closing have now been satisfied in respect of the previously announced business combination, pursuant to which Sabre Gold will acquire all of the common shares of Golden Predator by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Closing of the [...]
Arizona Gold Corp. and Golden Predator Mining Corp. are pleased to announce that shareholders of both Arizona and Golden Predator have overwhelmingly approved all matters voted on at Arizona's special meeting as well as at Golden Predator's special meeting held earlier today, including the proposed acquisition by Arizona of all of the outstanding [...]
Arizona Gold Corp. and Golden Predator Mining Corp. announced today that they have filed a joint management information circular , which will be mailed out to their respective shareholders for the meetings to be held on August 25, 2021, in connection with the previously announced transaction whereby Arizona will acquire all of the issued and [...]
Golden Predator Mining Corp. is pleased to provide a corporate update including information concerning the Arizona Gold Corp. and Golden Predator merger agreement forming a new North American focused near-term gold producer. Arizona Gold Information Update and Transaction Highlights A joint information circular will be mailed in the coming days to [...]
Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Mining are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Arizona and Golden Predator have agreed to merge to create a new North American focused near-term gold producer. The Transaction combines the fully permitted past-producing Copperstone gold mine in Arizona [...]