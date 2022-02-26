NSX Silver Inc.

Wie NSX Silver gestern mitteilte, hat das Unternehmen die finale Zustimmung seitens der TSX Venture Exchange zur Durchführung einer Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 10:1 erhalten. Ab dem heutigen Handelstag werden die Aktien auf konsolidierter Basis gehandelt. Die neue CUSIP lautet 62942J208, die ISIN ändert sich entsprechend in CA62942J2083 [...]
NSX Silver is pleased to provide further updates on its previously announced transaction with Village View No. 1 Limited Partnershipto acquire all of the real property located at 41 Noel Avenue, Saint John, New Brunswick for an aggregate purchase price of $5,161,500, subject to adjustments. The Target Assets are a multi-unit residential property [...]
NSX Silver announces the issuance of non-transferable warrants of the Company to 3024700 Nova Scotia Limited, Dr. Brian Ramjattan and Maven Capital Group and its affiliates, as a loan bonus pursuant to promissory notes issued to the Lenders today. The Warrants were issued pursuant to Policy 5.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange and have been [...]
NSX Silver is pleased to announce a proposed offering of subscription receipts of the Company to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000. NSX Silver is also pleased to provide an update with respect to the letter of intent with Village View Limited Partnership No. 1 as previously announced on July 31, 2017. NSX Silver is pleased to announce that [...]
NSX Silver announces that it has entered into a letter of intent with Village View Limited Partnership No.1 to acquire all of the real property located at 41 Noel Avenue, Saint John, New Brunswick. 41 Noel Avenue is a multi-unit residential property totaling 31 units. NSX Silver will acquire 41 Noel Avenue for an aggregate purchase price of [...]
NSX Silver announces that it has terminated the share purchase agreement with Residence Cameron Ltd. which was press released on October 11, 2016. The Company is reviewing other multi-unit residential properties for potential acquisition, however, management cautions there can be no assurance that a transaction will be entered into or consummated [...]