NSX Silver Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2018
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von NSX Silver Inc. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu NSX Silver Inc.

  • NSX Silver führt Aktienkonsolidierung durch
    Wie NSX Silver gestern mitteilte, hat das Unternehmen die finale Zustimmung seitens der TSX Venture Exchange zur Durchführung einer Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 10:1 erhalten. Ab dem heutigen Handelstag werden die Aktien auf konsolidierter Basis gehandelt. Die neue CUSIP lautet 62942J208, die ISIN ändert sich entsprechend in CA62942J2083 [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.01.2015
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu NSX Silver Inc.


