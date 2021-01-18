Menü
Calvista Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2012
Übernahme
AUX Acquisition 3 S.À R.L.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2012 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Calvista Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch AUX Acquisition 3 S.À R.L. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Calvista Gold Corp.

  • Calvista Gold Corp.: Übernahme durch AUX abgeschlossen
    Calvista Gold gab gestern den Abschluss der Transaktion mit AUX Acquisition 3 S.À R.L. und AUX Canada Acquisition 3 Inc. bekannt. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung hat AUX Canada alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Calvista zum Preis von 1,10 CAD je Stammaktie in bar erworben. Die Notierung der Stammaktien und Warrants von Calvista Gold an [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.12.2012
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Calvista Gold Corp.


