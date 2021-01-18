Calvista Gold Corp.

Calvista Gold gab gestern den Abschluss der Transaktion mit AUX Acquisition 3 S.À R.L. und AUX Canada Acquisition 3 Inc. bekannt. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung hat AUX Canada alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Calvista zum Preis von 1,10 CAD je Stammaktie in bar erworben. Die Notierung der Stammaktien und Warrants von Calvista Gold an [...]
Calvista is pleased to announce the completion of its arrangement with AUX Acquisition 3 S.À R.L. and AUX Canada Acquisition 3 Inc. pursuant to which AUX Canada has acquired, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Calvista and all of the outstanding [...]
Calvista today announced that at a special meeting of the shareholders and in-the-money warrantholders of the Company held earlier today, shareholders and in-the-money warrantholders voted to overwhelmingly approve the plan of arrangement pursuant to which AUX Canada Acquisition 3 Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AUX Acquisition 3 S.A.R.L. will [...]
Calvista is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with AUX Acquisition 3 S.A.R.L. and 2346408 Ontario Inc. pursuant to which AUX has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares and the in-the-money warrants to acquire Common Shares of Calvista by way of a statutory plan of arrangement [...]
Calvista is pleased to announce that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated October 11th, 2012 entitled "Updated Technical Report on the California Gold Project, California, Santander Department, Republic of Colombia" completed by an independent expert has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is also available on the Company's [...]
Calvista is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet for a US $3 million loan commitment from Marret Asset Management Inc. on behalf of various funds under its management. The Commitment contemplates a loan of up to US $3 million, secured by a first lien, bearing interest at an initial rate of 10% upon closing and having an [...]