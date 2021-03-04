Regulus Resources und Southern Legacy Minerals teilten heute in einer gemeinsamen Pressemeldung mit, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine verbindliche Vereinbarung bezüglich eines Unternehmenszusammenschlusses unterzeichnet haben. Das fusionierte Unternehmen soll neben einem erfahrenen Management über ein robustes Portfolio an Mineralprojekten [...]
Southern Legacy Minerals gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen die zweite und finale Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer es rund 1,8 Mio. in einer ersten und nun weitere 208.333 Stammaktien in der zweiten Tranche zu einem Preis von 0,25 CAD je Aktie ausgegeben hat. Umgerechnet resultiert [...]
Sinchao Metals gab am Freitag den Abschluss des Unternehmenszusammenschlusses mit Southern Legacy Minerals bekannt. Im Rahmen der Transaktion hat Sinchao eine Konsolidierung seiner Stammaktien auf der Basis 6:1 durchgeführt. Im März hatten die beiden Unternehmen eine Fusion beschlossen. Demnach haben sich Sinchao Idaho Inc., ein 100%-iges [...]
Sinchao Metals gab die Zustimmung der Aktionäre für den Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit Southern Legacy Minerals Inc. bekannt. Im März hatten die beiden Unternehmen eine Fusion beschlossen. Demnach werden sich Sinchao Idaho Inc., ein 100%-iges Tochterunternehmen von Sinchao Metals, und Southern Legacy zusammenschließen. Die Aktionäre erhalten [...]
Regulus Resources and Southern Legacy Minerals are pleased to announce the successful completion of the merger of the two companies pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement. Shareholders of Regulus and Southern Legacy along with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approved the Arrangement on September 30, 2014. The amalgamated [...]
Southern Legacy Minerals announced today that it issued an aggregate of 1,792,538 units of the Company to individuals at a price of C$0.12 per Unit in consideration of the aggregate amount of US$202,411 that was received from them by the Company in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement of units that was previously announced [...]
Southern Legacy announced today that it settled outstanding indebtedness of US$18,000 through the issuance of 390,550 common shares of the Company. The Common Shares issued in connection with this debt settlement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on January 25, 2015. The Company also announces that it intends to issue an [...]
Regulus Resources and Southern Legacy Minerals are pleased to announce that further to their press release dated May 20, 2014, they have executed a definitive arrangement agreement on July 29, 2014 pursuant to which the two companies will amalgamate. The amalgamated company will take the name of "Regulus Resources Inc." and will maintain the public [...]
Regulus Resources and Southern Legacy Minerals are pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement dated May 19, 2014 that provides for a merger of the two companies. The resulting company will maintain the name "Regulus Resources Inc." and will have a strong balance sheet, a management team with a successful track record in mineral [...]